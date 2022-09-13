Medical Tape Market to Reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Surge in number of road accidents and increase in adoption of medical tapes & bandages in various healthcare institutions drive the growth of the global medical tape market. Based on end-user, the hospitals segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would garner the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical tape market was estimated at $2.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $3.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17469

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.5 Billion Market Size in 2031 $3.7 Billion CAGR 3.8% No. of Pages in Report 337 Segments Covered Product, Application, End-user, and Region. Drivers Surge in number of road accidents Increase in adoption of medical tapes and bandages in various healthcare institutions Opportunities Introduction of advancements in tape technology Restraints High risk for development of medical adhesive related skin injuries

Covid-19 scenario-

Cancellation and postponement of wound care services decreased the demand for medical tapes to a significant extent, which impacted the global medical tape market negatively.

Growing prevalence of healthcare acquired infection aggravated the market condition even more. However, the market is projected to get back on track soon.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Medical Tapes Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17469?reqfor=covid

The global medical tape market is analyzed across product, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on product, the paper tapes segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global medical tape market in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The plastic tapes segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecast period. The other segment covered in the report includes fabric tapes.

Based on application, the wound dressing segment held more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.1% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report include surgery and secure IV lines.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment held more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period. The ambulatory surgery centers and clinics segments are also covered in the report.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated more than one-third of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17469

The key market players analyzed in the global medical tape market report include Andover Healthcare Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Coloplast A/S, Dynarex Corporation, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Winner Medical Group, Inc., 3M Company, Jiangxi 3L Medical Products Group Co Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, McKesson Corporation, Medtronic plc, Paul Hartmann AG., Scapa Group PLC, Ad Tape & Label Company, Inc., and Urgo Medical.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global medical tape market. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/medical-tape-market.html

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Syphilis Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Capsule Endoscopy System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Micromanipulators Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Flow Cytometry Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market- Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Extremity Reconstruction Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.