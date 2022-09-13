Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,875 in the last 365 days.

Anonomatic PII Vault Now Available on Auth0 Marketplace

Eliminate the need to store any PII in Auth0, helping customers meet their data privacy compliance needs

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anonomatic, the PII Vault™ company, today announced the availability of PII Vault™ on Auth0 Marketplace, a catalog of trusted technology integrations to extend the functionality of Auth0's identity management platform. The PII Vault™ integration makes it easier for global organizations to meet their data privacy obligations and protect their users' private data.

Auth0 customers can use the PII Vault™ integration to store user profiles and any other personally identifiable information ("PII") in a specialized PII database separate from other data. Combined with Auth0's secure-by-design customer identity platform, data separation further reduces the risk of data exposure. Additionally, PII Vault™ enables Auth0 customers to have their own databases, completely PII-free and without losing functionality. With Anonomatic's Smart Anonymous Data capability, customers can use anonymous data as if it were still identified, but with reduced risks of loss or exposure of personal information.

PII Vault™ makes it easier to address data privacy compliance challenges for highly regulated industries such as finance, medical, healthcare, education, and data-based businesses. Built for scale, the PII Vault™ is a containerized solution that can be deployed anywhere, provides capabilities beyond today's encryption and tokenization technologies, and helps derive key business value from restricted and protected data. 

"We're excited to partner with Auth0 as their expertise in managing and protecting identities is complementary to our capabilities to protect and manage PII," said Matt Fleck, CEO at Anonomatic. "Just as Auth0 customers have made the decision to use Auth0 to simplify the development and support of their own solutions, the integration with PII Vault™ helps customers to comply with complex and changing data privacy obligations. Since PII usually accounts for a small percentage of the data that a system manages but can incur a significant amount of lifetime costs of a system, the use of PII Vault™ can immediately provide a huge ROI."

"The addition of Anonomatic PII Vault™ to Auth0 Marketplace adds greater breadth to our platform and gives customers even more extensibility and flexibility when designing the identity platform of their dreams," said Cassio Sampaio, SVP of Product at Auth0, a product unit within Okta. "We have identified the integrations that matter to our customers and are excited to have Anonomatic as a valued best-in-class technology in the ever-growing Auth0 Marketplace." 

About Anonomatic

Anonomatic's mission is to make data privacy secure, simple, and cost effective. It developed the PII Vault to allow anyone who manages sensitive data to safely use, process, and share it, maximizing its value, all without the risk of exposing PII while meeting data privacy obligations.

Media Contact: Shannon McGinley | shannon@anonomatic.com

Related Images






Image 1: Auth0 and Anonomatic


Decouple Auth0 and your application. Without PII Vault, PII is in both systems. With PII Vault, no PII is in either system.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Auth0 and Anonomatic

Auth0 and Anonomatic

You just read:

Anonomatic PII Vault Now Available on Auth0 Marketplace

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.