Intelligent CloudCare IT Services Firm Receives Security and Cloud Certifications

/EIN News/ -- HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent CloudCare, an IT services firm for small and medium-sized businesses and a subsidiary of Intelligent Product Solutions, today announced that its team is adding three security and cloud certifications to its credentials. These certifications include Security+, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) and Microsoft Azure Fundamentals, providing its clients with a high level of security and cloud services expertise.



The Security+ certification ensures that professionals have the knowledge and skills necessary to perform core security functions required of any cybersecurity role, including how to identify and address potential threats, attacks. It also demonstrates an understanding of established techniques in risk management, risk mitigation, threat management and intrusion detection. In addition, the CEH certification recognizes that the IT professional understands how to look for weaknesses and vulnerabilities in computer systems and is proficient with the tools used by malicious hackers.

Beyond the security certifications, the Intelligent CloudCare team has an Azure Fundamentals certification, for a demonstrated foundational level knowledge of cloud services and how those services are provided with Microsoft Azure.

Intelligent CloudCare draws on the in-depth expertise of its team to help companies manage their IT networks, desktop support, server management, infrastructure analysis, web hosting and cybersecurity. It provides a range of IT services including: Infrastructure Analysis; Desktop Support; Server Management for on-premises servers; Cloud/Hybrid Hosting; Website Hosting; Business Continuity and Custom Solutions that enable peak performance for equipment and employees. Intelligent CloudCare’s team has a broad range of certifications that include Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE), Comptia Network +, Comptia A + and AWS Cloud Practitioner.

“These certifications further demonstrate our expertise and knowledge of security and cloud services,” said Danny Aponte, Managing Director of Intelligent CloudCare. “Our clients get an incredibly experienced team of IT professionals, providing a broad range of IT services, along with a team that is responsive to our client’s needs.”

For more information on Intelligent CloudCare's IT services, visit https://intelligentcloudcare.com.

About Intelligent Product Solutions

IPS, a subsidiary of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), is an award-winning global product design and development company with headquarters in New York. IPS offers expert product design and engineering services, including Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable technology solutions. Its clients are among the leading brands in consumer electronics, medical devices, enterprise and security solution providers, and IoT-connected solutions, including AdhereTech, Google, Stryker, Zebra Technologies and charity: water. To learn more about IPS, visit http://www.intelligentproduct.solutions or contact info@ips-yes.com or @IPSdesigners.

About Forward Industries

Incorporated in 1962 and headquartered on Long Island in New York, Forward Industries is a global design, manufacturing, sourcing and distribution group. The company has a 30-year plus track record of Far Eastern sourcing capability. Forward’s products can be viewed online at www.forwardindustries.com .

