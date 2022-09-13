Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing Market - Is Analyzed Across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and LAMEA

The increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, further fuels the growth of the global STD Testing market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the sexually transmitted diseases market is strongly driven by the high incidence rates and increasing prevalence rates of sexually transmitted diseases such as chlamydia, syphilis and gonorrhea. In addition, the implementation of national screening programs to improve and increase the diagnosis of sexually transmitted diseases in many key geographic areas, such as the 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬, 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐝𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐚, and the support in reimbursement of STD testing, further support the growth of the test market for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

♦ 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/385

However, there is a social stigma associated with patients visiting specialized sexually transmitted disease clinics that prevent patients from being diagnosed with sexually transmitted diseases. In addition, a large percentage of STD patients are located in geographic areas out of reach, significantly limiting the diagnosis of STDs. These factors should hold back the growth of the STD test market.

"Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing Market by Disease Type (Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Herpes Simplex Virus, Syphilis, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), and Other Diseases) and Location of Testing (Laboratory Testing, and Point-of-care (POC) Testing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030".

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities -

The high prevalence and incidence of STDs, support for reimbursement of STD testing, and the implementation of national screening programs have fueled the growth of the global STD testing market ( STD). However, the large proportion of STD patients in remote areas, the stringent regulatory compliance requirements for STD market participants, the large number of STD patients in remote areas, and the social stigma associated with visiting patients in sexually transmitted disease clinics hinder market growth. . Rather, the reduction in the number of government clinic visits, national screening programs, and advances in POC testing and technology are expected to open up new opportunities in the future.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, Asia-Pacific, followed by LAMEA and North America, dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, owing to increase in case of sexual transmitted diseases in emerging countries and rise in patient awareness through education campaigns.

By region, North America is expected to experience market growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

♦ 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐓𝐃 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/385

This report provides comprehensive competitive analysis of Major Key Market Players such as -

Abbott laboratories,

Becton Dickinson Company,

BioMérieux, Inc.,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Danaher Corporation,

Diasorin Molecular LLC,

Hologic, Inc.,

Orasure Technologies, Inc.,

Roche Holding AG and

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The gonorrhea segment will manifest the highest until 2030

By disease type, the gonorrhea segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. However, the Chlamydia testing segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than a quarter of the market, due to a lack of awareness of sexually transmitted diseases among the population and a lack of protective barriers. The laboratory test segment dominated the market.

The laboratory testing segment dominated the market

By testing location, the laboratory testing segment made up the lion's share in 2020, contributing over four-fifths of the market, as the majority of diagnostic testing cases take place in laboratories. However, the point-of-care test segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 6.3% between 2021 and 2030, due to untapped markets in developing countries.

Key Study Findings -

By intubation, the orotracheal intubation segment held the largest share of the sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By application, the anesthesia segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Per end user, the hospital segment held the largest share of the STD testing market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with vario research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and ever us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.