FM’s New Zealand visit to review, boost multifaceted cooperation: ambassador

VIETNAM, September 13 -

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn’s official visit to New Zealand from September 13-15 is a chance for the nations to review their strategic partnership and set out measures to beef up multifaceted cooperation in line with regional and international developments, Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyễn Văn Trung has said.

At the outset of the trip at the invitation of New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta, Trung informed the press that it is Sơn’s first official visit to the nation and the first ministerial visit by a Southeast Asian country to New Zealand since it opened borders on August 1.

The ministers will co-chair the first face-to-face meeting of the annual foreign ministers' meeting (FMM) mechanism under an action plan to implement the Viêt Nam-New Zealand strategic partnership framework for 2021-2024.

The action plan was signed in December 2021, focusing on strategic link formation, economic integration, and people connection. As a result, a series of activities and meetings in the fields of agriculture, defence, diplomacy, trade-industry and cooperation among localities have been organised since the beginning of 2022 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Zealand’s official border reopening has allowed the two countries to conduct delegation exchange activities in education, economy - trade and investment, judicial cooperation, information and communication, and tourism in the last months of the year.

In addition, while in New Zealand, the Vietnamese FM and local officials will discuss the preparation for delegation exchange activities between senior leaders of the countries, Ambassador Trung noted.

According to the diplomat, the visit takes place in the context that both nations have opened their borders and are making efforts to reconnect with the outside world after more than tưo years of dealing with the pandemic. They share the common interest of quick economic recovery and development, consolidating and diversifying international relations, given the fact that the political, security and economic environments in the world and Asia-Pacific are experiencing many changes this year.

Through the trip and associated meetings by Minister Sơn with senior leaders of New Zealand, Việt Nam affirms its desire to strengthen and deepen the strategic partnership to be commensurate with the nations’ high level of political trust and goodwill, said Trung.

He stated that Việt Nam is also determined to cooperate more deeply with New Zealand in accordance with the spirit of the agreement on establishing their strategic partnership signed on July 22, 2020, on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Trung stressed New Zealand is one of Việt Nam's important partners in trade and official development assistance.

According to Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa, New Zealand's official data agency, two-way trade turnover in 2021 hit 2.2 billion NZD (US$1.34 billion), an annual increase of 14.7 per cent. The figure was 1.255 billion NZD in the first half of 2022, up 20,8 per cent year on year.

Notably, New Zealand freshly offered Việt Nam an economic recovery package worth 2 million NZD. The two sides are working to tap new opportunities in development cooperation with a focus on their new priority areas such as green growth, digital transformation, and digital economic development. —VNS