President hosts top Cambodian legislator during visit

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc expressed his delight at the growing ties between Việt Nam and Cambodia at a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin.

The Vietnamese President praised the results of the talks between Heng Samrin and Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ on Monday and the cooperation achievements between the two legislatures over the past years.

He hopes that Heng Samrin will continue promoting bilateral ties in the future.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, two-way trade still hit nearly US$10 billion last year, up 80 per cent year-on-year. Việt Nam now invests in 188 projects worth $2.8 billion in Cambodia, becoming the biggest ASEAN investor and among the top five in the country.

He said both sides are striving to accelerate the border demarcation on the values of peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development.

The host suggested both sides maintain the exchange of high-level visits and cooperation mechanisms via all channels.

The Vietnamese President hopes the two legislatures further consolidate the laws and regulations to facilitate bilateral ties in various areas, especially in linking the two economies, enhancing education, and raising public awareness of the traditional ties, particularly among the younger generations.

Heng Samrin, for his part, stressed that the Cambodian legislature always stands side by side with Việt Nam. As this year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties (June 24, 1967-2022), he wishes the two countries’ relevant agencies to hold practical activities to foster their traditional friendship.

He said that over the past decades, bilateral friendly ties had been increasingly consolidated in various areas, from culture, education, and socio-economy to people-to-people exchange.

He thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for helping Cambodia build working offices of the Cambodian NA’s Secretariat and committees in Phnom Penh.

He said that the Cambodian Party and people always remember the dedication and sacrifice of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts in their struggle for national liberation from the Pol Pot genocidal regime.

On the same day, the Cambodian leader paid a floral tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum. — VNS