Dela Rosa: Co-Sponsorship Speech

PHILIPPINES, September 13 - Press Release

September 13, 2022 Co-Sponsorship Speech

(by Sen. Dela Rosa)

"Honoring and Commending the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos of 2022" Good afternoon, Mr. President: Today, I rise to co-sponsor P.S. Resolution No. 106 taking into considerationP.S. Resolution Nos. 108, 151, and 154, "Honoring and Commending the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos of 2022". Who may be considered an Outstanding Filipino? Allow me to read from the Metrobank Foundation's description, Mr. President. The Outstanding Filipino is a model of excellence in their profession, someone who thrives with dignity and confidence. Outstanding, therefore, because although a clear and easy path has been laid out, they have rejected that which is easy, choosing to stand out from the rest. They are exemplary men and women who toppled expectations, daily human tribulations, and negative admonitions. Those who took the meaning of "PARA SA BAYAN" to a whole new level of service. All this, despite a global pandemic, limited access to better opportunities, perhaps unfair treatment from others, and many other silent battles. This, Mr. President, is the Outstanding Filipino. And for 2022, they are the following: 1. Junmerth C. Jorta 2. Christine Joy D.R. Aguila Ph.D. 3. Leonila F. Dans, M.D., M.SC. 4. Mark Nolan P. Confesor, P.H.D. 5. Joel L. Tuaganan PA 6. COL. Maria Victoria P. Juan NC 7. COL. Stephen L. Cabanlet PN(M) 8. Police Executive Master Sergeant Rogelio A. Rodriguez Jr. 9. Police Captain Rosalino E. Panlaqui 10. Police Colonel Lambert A. Suerte Some of us might be led to wonder: "What's their secret? What did they do differently?" But I discovered, Mr. President, that maybe, just maybe, the secret is simple, and it might not even be a secret at all. The more we give of ourselves to a cause greater than us, the more we become equipped to face all that lies ahead. As we all do our best to be like these outstanding men and women, naniniwala po ako na ang buhay ay mas magiging masaya at makahulugan kapag ito'y ating iaalay sa ngalan ng katotohanan at katarungan. Kaya para sa mga itinalagang Outstanding Filipinos of 2022 ng Metrobank Foundation, Maraming Salamat. Maraming salamat sa ipinakita niyong pagpapakatao at serbisyo para sa mga Pilipino, bata man o matanda, wala kayong pinipili, dahil ang puso niyo ay nasa tama. Pusong Pilipino. Thank you, Mr. President.