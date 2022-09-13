Jinggoy commends Metrobank Foundation's outstanding Filipino soldiers

SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada gave a special citation to the soldier-awardees in this year's Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos for being torchbearers of exemplary service and for their faithful performance of their sworn duties and responsibilities.

"Saludo po ang inyong lingkod sa inyong angking galing, tapang, malasakit sa kapwa, at pagmamahal sa bayan na siyang ipinamalas ninyo bilang huwarang sundalo. Mapalad ang inyong komunidad na naging saksi at naging benepisyaryo ng inyong galing, gilas at serbisyo sa mahabang panahon," Estrada said in presenting the award to Technical Sgt. Joel L. Tuganan, Col. Maria Victoria P. Juan and Col. Stephen L. Cabanlet.

Estrada, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation, presented the Senate resolution honoring and commending the said soldiers who are among the 10 Outstanding Filipinos of 2022 in a ceremony held at the Laurel Room in the upper chamber, Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Tuganan is hailed as Central Mindanao's "combat ace and marksman" while Juan is the Philippine Army's "health service innovator." Cabanlet, on the other hand, is called Philippine Marine Corps' "visionary warrior for peace."

"I am deeply honored to be in the company of such great Filipinos - Filipinos who are willing to serve their fellowmen without waiting for anything in return; individuals who are selfless in sharing whatever personal gifts they have for the benefit of their communities; and public servants who answer beyond the call of duty, working silently and without fanfare," Estrada said.