Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,890 in the last 365 days.

Jinggoy commends Metrobank Foundation's outstanding Filipino soldiers

PHILIPPINES, September 13 - Press Release
September 13, 2022

Jinggoy commends Metrobank Foundation's outstanding Filipino soldiers

SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada gave a special citation to the soldier-awardees in this year's Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos for being torchbearers of exemplary service and for their faithful performance of their sworn duties and responsibilities.

"Saludo po ang inyong lingkod sa inyong angking galing, tapang, malasakit sa kapwa, at pagmamahal sa bayan na siyang ipinamalas ninyo bilang huwarang sundalo. Mapalad ang inyong komunidad na naging saksi at naging benepisyaryo ng inyong galing, gilas at serbisyo sa mahabang panahon," Estrada said in presenting the award to Technical Sgt. Joel L. Tuganan, Col. Maria Victoria P. Juan and Col. Stephen L. Cabanlet.

Estrada, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation, presented the Senate resolution honoring and commending the said soldiers who are among the 10 Outstanding Filipinos of 2022 in a ceremony held at the Laurel Room in the upper chamber, Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Tuganan is hailed as Central Mindanao's "combat ace and marksman" while Juan is the Philippine Army's "health service innovator." Cabanlet, on the other hand, is called Philippine Marine Corps' "visionary warrior for peace."

"I am deeply honored to be in the company of such great Filipinos - Filipinos who are willing to serve their fellowmen without waiting for anything in return; individuals who are selfless in sharing whatever personal gifts they have for the benefit of their communities; and public servants who answer beyond the call of duty, working silently and without fanfare," Estrada said.

You just read:

Jinggoy commends Metrobank Foundation's outstanding Filipino soldiers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.