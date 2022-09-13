At 6.8% CAGR, Anti-Aging Ingredients Market Size is expected to reach USD 1279.92 Million by 2028- Zion Market Research

Global Anti-Aging Ingredients Market Global Anti-Aging Ingredients Market (USD Million) Global Anti-Aging Ingredients Market by Region

The global anti-aging ingredients market accounted for USD 755.45 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1279.92 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2028

This Report Anti-Aging Ingredients Market is based on By Application (Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals), By Attribute (Ayurvedic, and Organic), By Product (Anti-Oxidants, Niacinamide, Peptides, & Retinol)” — Varsharani Lavate

Key competitors included in Global Anti-Aging Ingredients Market are L’Oreal, Coty Inc., Personal Microderm, Alma Lasers Ltd., Solta Medical Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Cynosure Inc., Allergan Inc., Photomedex Inc., DSM, Adeka, Unilever PLC, DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Kao Corporation and BioThrive Sciences, among others.In 2019, JAB Cosmetics acquired an additional 20% stake in Coty Inc. for $10 billion. Total of 51 such deals were witnessed by North America in 2019Regional Analysis PreviewNorth America accounted for a share of around 39% in 2020. The increasing demand for the skincare products, rising awareness among people and product availability at salons, spas, online stores and retail outlets have been the major contributing factors for such high demand here.Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.6% during the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, China accounted for the highest share of anti-aging market due to the factors such as elderly growing population and growing awareness of beauty therapies. Also, there has been increasing demand in Japan due to increasing research and development activities, adoption of modern lifestyle and the launch of the new products such as creams and serums.Growth FactorsAnti-Aging Ingredients helps in improving the skin by temporarily plumping the skin, making wrinkles and lines less visible. These ingredients contain antioxidants which helps to hydrate the skin. The growing awareness regarding personal care, the proven potential of these ingredients to improve the skin tone and textures and the growing elderly population have been the main drivers for the demand for the Anti-aging Ingredients.Further due to the advancements in the technology and huge investments in research and developments have led to the development of new anti-aging ingredients. Strict rules and regulations have made the manufacturers to produce safer and more effective products which provide the quick results, thus widening the growth prospects of the overall Anti-Aging Ingredients market. The surprising benefits and availability of these ingredients at affordable prices are also the factors for the rising demands for Anti-Aging Ingredients.COVID-19 Impact AnalysisThe outbreak of COVID-19 will impact both demand and supply. It will not decrease demand or supply but lockdown have impacted the transportation which resulted in disruption of the supply and demand chain. Due to the growing awareness regarding personal care, changing lifestyle and increasing purchasing power, this market is predicted to grow in the coming years. Also, there has been postponement of several non-essential and elective anti-aging surgical procedures, which has negatively impacted the growth of the market.Form Segment Analysis ReviewWhen it comes to form, the Anti-Aging Ingredients are divided into three types as liquid, powder and gel. Due to the longer shelf lives and usage of less preservatives, powder form is much preferred by the consumers, although there is significant demand for liquid form products. When it comes to liquid based anti-aging ingredients, there are companies that focus on introducing the skin care product in the liquid form for all the type of skins such as Normal/Oily skin, Normal/Dry skin and Normal/Extra Dry Skin. The L’Oréal Paris Hydra Genius Daily Liquid Care is one of the products by L’Oréal which has introduced the three different water-based moisturizers for different types of skin.Application Segment Analysis PreviewBased on the application, the anti-aging market is divided into cosmetics and nutraceuticals. The increasing demand for anti-aging products and acne removal solutions along with increase in demand for men grooming products will shape the industry growth. The Nutraceutical ingredients have shown huge potential in anti-aging effect by delaying the degradation of skin cells. These ingredients have prevented in skin roughness, wrinkling and skin elasticity. Some of the most commonly used nutraceutical ingredients are carotenoids, amino acids, minerals and polyphenols.The global Anti-Aging market is segmented as follows:By FormLiquidPowderGelBy ApplicationCosmeticsNutraceuticalsBy AttributeAyurvedicOrganicSyntheticBy ProductAnti-OxidantsNiacinamidePeptidesRetinolBy RegionNorth America: The U.S, CanadaEurope: France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Rest of EuropeAsia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia PacificLatin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & Africa: GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & AfricaAttribute Segment Analysis PreviewThe Ayurvedic attribute segment holds a major share among the attributes such as Ayurvedic, organic and synthetic segments. The association of Ayurveda in cosmetics has been gaining significant importance in the health, beauty and wellness sector. Based on the established knowledge of Ayurveda, fruit extracts and herbal extracts are now being effectively used in medicines and personal care. Also, consumers have been demanding the organic products, produced out of naturally obtainable elements, in an effort to adopt a healthy lifestyle. While chemically manufactured products show immediate effects, natural organic products are also largely preferred by the consumers due to their ability of no-side effects. 