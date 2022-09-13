CORRECTION -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued on Monday, September 12 by Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT), please note that the headline should have read "Fiscal 2023" and not "Fiscal 2022". The complete and corrected release follows:

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine data, power, and consulting service solutions, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended July 31, 2022.



1Q23 HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenues increased to $714,000 in 1Q23, as compared to $272,000 in 1Q22.

Selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for the Phase II development of a next-generation wave energy converter. In the DOE’s recently published awards for clean energy Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) projects, OPT will receive up to $1.1 million over the next 18-24 months to develop and test a modular and scalable Mass-on-Spring Wave Energy Converter (MOSWEC) PowerBuoy.

Continued second round of field testing of a proprietary next-generation Maritime Domain Awareness ("MDA") solution, which is scheduled to be completed in 3Q23.

Advanced the plans to start manufacturing WAM-Vs at our New Jersey facility.

Management Commentary – Philipp Stratmann, OPT's President and Chief Executive Officer

"I was pleased with our results this quarter, particularly with the progress within business development, and I remain encouraged with our ability to achieve our $9.0 million bookings target for fiscal 2023. An example of our success was winning the DOE award for Phase II development of next generation technologies, which further advances our leading ocean energy generation capabilities and supports US Government led Energy Transition efforts. Additionally, we are experiencing increased demand for our WAM-V based solutions, from new and recurring customers, as well as continued traction within Strategic Consulting Services. We look forward to sharing our continued progress in the coming quarters.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – 1Q23

Income Statement:

increased to $714,000 in 1Q23, driven by WAM-V sales and leases and growth of Strategic Consulting Services. Engineering and product development costs were $2.2 million for the 1Q23, which were in line with recent levels, as the trailing four-quarter average in FY22 was $2.3 million.

were $2.2 million for the 1Q23, which were in line with recent levels, as the trailing four-quarter average in FY22 was $2.3 million. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs increased $166,000 sequentially from the 4Q22 to $4.1 million for the 1Q23. This increase is mainly related to increased payroll related expenses in the quarter.

increased $166,000 sequentially from the 4Q22 to $4.1 million for the 1Q23. This increase is mainly related to increased payroll related expenses in the quarter. Net loss was $5.9 million for 1Q23, as compared to a net loss of $3.1 million for the 1Q22.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Combined cash, unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at July 31, 2022 and 2021 was $52.4 million and $77.7 million, respectively.

Bank debt was $0 at both July 31, 2022 and July 31, 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities for 1Q23 was $5.1 million, which was comparable to the 1Q22.



About Ocean Power Technologies

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASV) and marine robotics services through our wholly owned subsidiary Marine Advanced Robotics and strategic consulting services including simulation engineering, software engineering, concept design and motion analysis through our wholly owned subsidiary 3Dent. We are headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, and have offices in Houston, Texas, and Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Financial Tables Follow

Additional information may be found in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 10-Q is accessible at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com/investor-relations ).

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

July 31, 2022 April 30, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,176 $ 7,885 Marketable securities 42,724 49,384 Restricted cash, short-term 258 258 Accounts receivable 119 482 Contract assets 666 386 Inventory 588 442 Other current assets 480 467 Total current assets 54,011 59,304 Property and equipment, net 458 445 Intangibles, net 4,096 4,136 Right-of-use asset, net 677 752 Restricted cash, long-term 219 219 Goodwill $ 8,537 $ 8,537 Total assets $ 67,998 $ 73,393 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,058 $ 905 Accrued expenses 1,090 877 Contract liabilities 101 129 Right-of-use liability, current portion 328 319 Contingent liabilities, current portion 640 748 Total current liabilities 3,217 2,978 Deferred tax liability 203 203 Contingent liabilities, less current portion 820 843 Right-of-use liability, less current portion 446 538 Total liabilities 4,686 4,562 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares, none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued 55,921,880 shares and 55,905,213 shares, respectively; outstanding 55,898,528 shares and 55,881,861 shares, respectively 56 56 Treasury stock, at cost; 23,352 shares (341 ) (341 ) Additional paid-in capital 323,265 322,932 Accumulated deficit (259,622 ) (253,770 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46 ) (46 ) Total shareholders’ equity 63,312 68,831 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 67,998 $ 73,393

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc., and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended July 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 714 $ 272 Cost of revenues 520 423 Gross margin (loss) 194 (151 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (131 ) — Operating expenses 6,318 4,880 Operating loss (5,993 ) (5,031 ) Interest income, net 141 20 Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan — 891 Loss before income taxes (5,852 ) (4,120 ) Income tax benefit — 1,041 Net loss $ (5,852 ) $ (3,079 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 55,889,651 52,458,011

OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)