Global Contract Packaging Market Size Worth $61.4 Billion by 2028 | CAGR 6.5%: Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Contract Packaging Market finds that the ability to adapt to a sustainable model and an extreme increase of pharmaceutical companies across the globe because of the pandemic is anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Contract Packaging Market during the forecast period. The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 42.1 Billion in 2021.



The Global Contract Packaging Market Size is forecast to reach USD 61.4 Billion by 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Contract Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Packaging Type (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), by Material (Plastic, Metal, Glass, Paper & Paperboard), by End User Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Electronics, Personal Care), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Contract Packaging Market was valued USD 42.1 Billion in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 61.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Contract Packaging industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



List of Prominent Players in Contract Packaging Market:

Aaron Thomas Company Inc.

AmeriPac Inc.

Assemblies Unlimited Inc.

Assured Edge Solutions

Co-Pak Packaging Corp.

Deufol

DHL

Green Packaging Asia

Hollingsworth

Jones Packaging

Kelly Products Inc.

Sharp Packaging

Sonic Packaging Industries

Stamar Packaging

Sterling Contract Packaging Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

We Pack It Inc.



Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Increase in Pharmaceutical Industry Due to COVID-19 Outbreak to Drive Market Growth

The pharmaceutical industries sustained throughout the pandemic and witnessed excessive growth due to the pandemic. The increasing research and development in the pharmaceutical industry have led to the introduction of novel drugs with more exceptional performance than their predecessor. In addition, different pharmaceutical industries outsourced the job of packaging end-products to companies trained labor those specialized in handling the packaging of medicines. So, pharmaceutical packaging is essential, as the product should be safe for patient consumption. Moreover, advancements in medical sciences and additions to medicines are now available for various diseases and deficiencies, which is influencing the Global Contract Packaging Market industry positively, as the need for drug packaging has rapidly increased. Hence, the Contract Packaging Market is driven by the substantial escalation of the pharmaceutical industry because of the pandemic.

Ability to Adapt to a Sustainable Model to Stimulate the Market Growth

The success rate of the e-commerce channels has turned out to be the benchmark for determining the Global Contract Packaging Market's expansion prospects lately. Additionally, several industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetic items, food products, and agriculture, are shifting increasingly to online distribution channels to widen their global exposure. Furthermore, and simultaneously, the Contract Packaging Market industry players are under the requirement to augment their time efficiency and customizable approach to make higher their clientele's brand representation. Therefore, key participants are now competing to utilize renewable and recyclable packaging materials, such as paper, metal, and glass, to achieve sustainable ends.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide, and the Global Contract Packaging Market is no exception. Governments worldwide implemented several measures like strict lockdown to ensure social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. The Contract Packaging Market suffered as the manufacturing units worldwide were forced to shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Small and medium-scale companies, which are the backbone technology providers to the Contract Packaging Market industry, were directly affected due to the epidemic. Furthermore, the rollout for the Contract Packaging Market industry too is taken into consideration as the aftereffects of the pandemic are gradually coming down since the beginning of 2022.

The situation is seen to improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies resume normal. Vantage Market Research, while performing the analysis study for the Global Contract Packaging Market has considered the impact of COVID-19 on the Contract Packaging Market globally and the subsidiaries for the Contract Packaging Market industry. In addition, the demand and supply chain is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size for the Global Contract Packaging Market industry for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East & Africa

2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

4. Long-Term Dynamics

5. Short-Term Dynamics

The report on Contract Packaging Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Contract Packaging Market

Asia Pacific is leading the Global Contract Packaging Market in 2021 and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period. The region’s expansion is due to the demand for packaging in pharmaceuticals, beauty care, food and beverages, and other segments. Also, this region's high consumption of ready-to-eat food products and carbonated beverages, and the presence of upgraded dispersion are driving the industry expansion. Moreover, the government has issued several standards and regulations for pharmaceutical labeling and packaging drugs in the U.S. region, which is likely to fuel market growth in the future. Besides, many Contract Packaging Market participants in Canada and the U.S. are learning to adjust to the demanding business conditions.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Contract Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Packaging Type (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), by Material (Plastic, Metal, Glass, Paper & Paperboard), by End User Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Electronics, Personal Care), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

June 2020: Jones Healthcare Group, the world-class provider of advanced packaging & medication dispensing solutions, made a significant investment in its packaging services, including an integrated two-lane Uhlmann blister packaging line. In addition, this highly automated equipment will advance the firm’s capacity to manage surges relating to the demand and unique blister combinations as more complex pharmaceutical dosage forms & regimes are evolving clinically and commercially.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Contract Packaging Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Contract Packaging Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Packaging Type Primary Secondary Tertiary

Material Plastic Metal Glass Paper & Paperboard

End User Industry Food & Beverage Pharmaceutical Electronics Personal Care Other End Users

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

