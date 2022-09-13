Germ Trap Mask Market Size, Share, Scope and Growth Forecast 2032; Quince Market Insights
Germ Trap Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 27% During the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Germ Trap Mask Market reached USD 2.93 Billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 27% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, according to a recent global market study by Quince Market Insights.
Germ Trap Mask is developed by scientists at Manchester University and Imperial College London to protect from viruses. It gives protection to both the nose and mouth and provides 96% protection against the COVID-19 virus. It is reusable and washable and has a special coating on the scarf which activates the virus and renders it inoperable. The coating is made up of protein compounds similar to those found in a person's upper respiratory tract. When a virus enters the human body, its spiked structure attaches itself to this protein layer found in the respiratory tract and that is when it begins to attack other cells.
Drivers:
Increased the awareness about the health in the people
Restrain:
High cost of Germ Trap Mask than another mask.
Decreasing the number of the cases
Opportunity:
Adoption of growing technology
Challenges:
Increased the competition by rivals
Report Coverage-
Key Players: Wearwell, Virustatic Shield, Others
Market Segments: By Application (Healthcare, Public Spaces, Commercial, Residential)
Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, And South America
Forecast Period: 2023 to 2032
Base Year: 2021
Market Size: 2.93 Billion in 2021
CAGR: 27%
Impact of COVID 19 on Germ Trap Mask Market
The recent outbreak of COVID-19 began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and has since spread rapidly around the world. countries worst affected by the number of positive cases and deaths reported, since March 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the economy and industry in countries that vary due to closures, travel restrictions, and business closures. The germ Trap Mask market had a positive impact on covid-19. To protect ourselves from covid 19, people started to buy masks and this was the time when companies could get a profit.
Germ Trap Mask Market, By Application
Based on the application, the Germ Trap Mask market is divided into hospitals and clinics, public spaces, commercial, and residential.
Germ Trap Mask Market, By Region
The region segment includes major regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America. Use of Germ Trap Mask increased in the Asia Pacific region due to the high prevalence of covid 19.
Recent Development in the Germ Trap Mask Market
April 2021, Cardinal Health Inc. increased the production of clothing, surgical masks and North American regional procedures by expanding their production line. As a result, the company will now be able to produce an additional 150 million units for surgery and procedure. The company also increased its production capacity of safety needles by 15 million units.
February 2020, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. announced an increase in the production of their N-95 respirator mask due to the huge demand for the market. As a result, the company has expanded its production facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah and will now be able to produce an additional N-95 respirator mask.
Some key Points of the Global Germ Trap Mask Market Report are:
An in-depth global Germ Trap Mask market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.
Major companies operating in the global Germ Trap Mask market, which include, Virustatic Shield, Others
Impact of COVID-19 on the global Germ Trap Mask market
