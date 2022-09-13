NFL Alumni Names Former NFL Standout Brad Edwards As New CEO in National Headquarters

/EIN News/ -- Mount Laurel, NJ, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nine-year NFL veteran safety and well-respected college athletic administrator Brad Edwards today was named the new Chief Executive Officer of NFL Alumni. He succeeds Beasley Reece, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

NFL Alumni (NFLA) was founded in 1967 and is the most well-known and well-respected retired players organization in professional sports.

Edwards currently is the Director of Athletics and Assistant Vice President at George Mason University in Fairfax, VA. He previously served as Athletic Director at Jacksonville University (FL), Senior Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics and Institutional Advancement at Newberry College (SC), as well as Senior Associate AD/CFO at the University of South Carolina. During his tenure at George Mason, he led a department that secured more than $42 million in revenue contracts and commitments.

“It is an honor to be joining NFL Alumni and to serve those retired players and spouses, cheerleaders, and coaches who helped build the NFL into the most successful sports enterprise in this country,” says Edwards. “I look forward to expanding the NFLA’s long tradition of ‘Caring for Kids’ and ‘Caring for Our Own’ while meaningfully contributing to Alumni development programs around the country.”

Edwards, 56, is a graduate of the University of South Carolina where he majored in Business Administration and has a Master of Arts in Education from Michigan State University. He also holds an executive certificate in Management and Leadership from MIT’s Sloan School of Management.

“We are very pleased to have Brad Edwards join our national office,” says NFL Alumni Chairman Tracy Porter. “He is very familiar with NFLA on both a local and national level. We look forward to continued success under his outstanding leadership.”

Edwards was a defensive standout for three NFL teams from 1988-96. He was a second-round draft choice of the Minnesota Vikings in 1988. He later signed with the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) in 1990 and ended his career with the Falcons from 1994-1996. Edwards was runner-up in the voting for MVP in Super Bowl XXVI when he made two key interceptions in Washington’s 37-24 win over the Bills to end the 1991 season.

Edwards is expected to begin his new position in early October.

(NFL Alumni’s national office is in Mt. Laurel, NJ. It has 42 local chapters located around the country. NFLA thanks Coleman Peterson and his Hollis Enterprises search firm for their diligent work in identifying new CEO Brad Edwards.)

