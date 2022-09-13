Global Boron Carbide Market Size Worth $ 202.18 Billion by 2030 at a 4.55% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Share, Report, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Segmentation)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Boron Carbide Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 141.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 202.18 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.55% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Absco Limited, CoorsTek, Inc., Electro Abrasives LLC, Feldco International, Höganäs AB, Kyocera Corporation, Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide Co., Ltd, Precision Ceramics Usa Inc, U.K. Abrasives, Inc., Washington Mills Electro Minerals Limited, Saint-Gobain S.A., H.C. Starck GmbH, Washington Mills, Kyocera Corporation, Dynamic-Ceramic Limited, U.K. Abrasives Inc and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Boron Carbide Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Grade (Abrasive Grade, Nuclear & Defence Grade), By Type (Powder, Paste, Grains), By Application (Industrial, Nuclear, Defence), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030"

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Boron Carbide Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 141.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 202.18 Million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.55% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

Boron carbide is a crystalline compound of boron and carbon. It is the hardest material known after diamond and cubic boron nitride. It is used in abrasive and wear-resistant products, lightweight composite materials, and control rods for nuclear power generation. Its strength ability is to withstand an applied load without failure or plastic deformation.

Boron carbide is also used as ballistic armor along with other materials, resulting in properties like high hardness, high elastic modulus, and low density, which provides extraordinary unique stopping power against high-velocity projectiles. Boron Carbide has antimicrobial protection properties, due to which they are used in cooling towers in power plants, mining, swimming pools, tank armor, bulletproof vests, engine sabotage powders, and other industrial applications.





Regional Snapshots

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the boron carbide market. This region is also anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Countries such as China and Japan have made significant contributions to the growth of the Boron carbide market in the APAC region.

Key factors for the growth in the APAC region are increasing nuclear power plants, defense spending and grading application.

Furthermore, boron carbide producers are implementing an inclusive range of advanced technologies in the production of boron carbide to optimize the purity and boron content which will drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asian countries are using abrasive-grade boron carbide for ultrasonic boring since it can be used for boring almost any desired profile of brittle & hard materials. In addition, metal fabrication industries are growing in the Asia-Pacific region, driving the boron carbide market growth during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Boron carbide can absorb neutrons without producing long-lived radionuclides, making it attractive as a neutron absorbent in nuclear power plants. Some applications of Boron Carbide are used in a nuclear reactor as control rods, shutdown pellets and insulation. Currently, 440 nuclear power reactors operate in 32 with a combined capacity of about 390 GWe.

Some of the prominent players in the Global Boron Carbide Market:

Absco Limited

CoorsTek, Inc.

Electro Abrasives LLC

Feldco International

Höganäs AB

Kyocera Corporation

Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide Co., Ltd

Precision Ceramics Usa Inc

U.K. Abrasives, Inc.

Washington Mills Electro Minerals Limited

Saint-Gobain S.A.

H.C. Starck GmbH

Washington Mills

Kyocera Corporation

Dynamic-Ceramic Limited

U.K. Abrasives Inc.

Globally, Nuclear power capacity is steadily growing, with 55 reactors under construction in 19 countries, covering India, Russia, China and the United Arab Emirates. As per World Nuclear Association. The majority of plants are planned for the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, plant lifetime extension programs are going on in the USA to maintain capacity. Thus, the growth of nuclear reactors will drive demand for boron carbide in the upcoming years.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 141.8 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 202.18 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.55% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Absco Limited, CoorsTek, Inc., Electro Abrasives LLC, Feldco International, Höganäs AB, Kyocera Corporation, Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide Co., Ltd, Precision Ceramics Usa Inc, UK Abrasives, Inc., Washington Mills Electro Minerals Limited, Saint-Gobain S.A., H.C. Starck GmbH, Washington Mills, Kyocera Corporation, Dynamic-Ceramic Limited, UK Abrasives Inc., and Others Key Segment By Grade, Type, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Restraints

However, the lack of skilled labor is restricting the expansion of the global boron carbide market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the logistics and supply chain interface, government norms, and regulations on export and import activities are restraining factors in the boron carbide market.





Opportunities

The growing demand from the refractory industry is projected to support the growth of the global boron carbide market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the market for boron carbide is witnessing increased demand avenues from the nuclear, aerospace, and automotive industries. Boron carbide is in high demand for protective ceramic materials in nuclear industries. All these factors together may act as one of the key drivers responsible for the market's growth, thus, creating generative opportunities.

Challenges

Over the forecast period, high costs and complexity related to import and export issues may be a challenging factor in the boron carbide market.

Boron Carbide Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Grade (Abrasive Grade, Nuclear & Defence Grade), By Type (Powder, Paste, Grains), By Application (Industrial, Nuclear, Defence), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Report Highlights

Based on grade, the segment includes abrasive and nuclear and defense grades. The abrasive segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to grow over the forecasted period. Boron carbide coating is widely used in lapping and polishing applications owing to its high hardness. It is also used as a loose abrasive in multiple cutting applications, such as water jet cutting, grit blasting and slurry pumping. Abrasive boron carbide is an ideal material for dressing diamond tools. However, the nuclear & defense grade segment is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period.





Segments Covered in the Boron Carbide market report;

By Grade

Abrasive Grade

Nuclear &Defence Grade

By Type

Powder

Paste

Grains

By Application

Industrial

Grinding Lapping Polishing Others



Nuclear

Defense

Body Armor Vehicle Armor



Based on Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

