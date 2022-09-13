Incident IQ Releases Integration With ClassLink Single Sign-on

API-driven integration delivers a quick and secure login experience for K-12 students and staff

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ, the workflow management platform built for school districts, released an integration with ClassLink—a global education provider of access and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement.

As school districts continue to rely on more technology in today's classrooms, Incident IQ offers advanced integrations that provide data-rich help requests to K-12 IT teams, while being easy to use for end-users. ClassLink's single sign-on platform gives teachers and students access to classroom resources with a single login. Using this integration, tech support is only a click away, providing users with immediate access to support workflows.

"Keeping classroom time dedicated to teaching and learning is essential for Incident IQ and ClassLink," said Matthew Krivanek, Vice President of Marketing. "Incident IQ and ClassLink work together to eliminate the unnecessary back-and-forth that can come with classroom technology support. This integration allows teachers and students instant access to the Incident IQ platform and relevant support workflows using their ClassLink credentials, returning more time to teaching and learning, instead of troubleshooting tech issues. We are dedicated to providing a supportive, streamlined support environment for K-12 districts through our continued partnership with ClassLink."

"As schools increase and depend on their edtech investments, this partnership ensures teachers and students spend their time on learning, not struggling to access or use these amazing apps and tools," explains Patrick Devanney, ClassLink's Senior VP of Strategy and Partnerships. "We are proud to work with Incident IQ to further our goal of simplifying tech use, improving access, and reducing interruptions in learning."

The ClassLink integration for Incident IQ is available now, free for districts on the Incident IQ platform.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. Millions of students and teachers in districts across 49 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a global education provider of access and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 17 million students and staff in over 2,200 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more.

Incident IQ Press Contact:

Matt Owensby

mowensby@incidentiq.com

1-877-747-3073 ext. 255

