Appcues takes aim at growing mobile app abandonment problem with Appcues Mobile

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appcues—pioneer of user onboarding software for web-based applications—announced today the launch of Appcues Mobile, extending their no-code, in-app user engagement solution to mobile apps for the first time.

The announcement comes at a critical time for mobile app business leaders. App abandonment is at an all-time high—the average mobile app today retains less than 5% of its new users after 30 days.

With countless apps competing for users' attention, the most successful mobile app teams are focused on proving and re-proving value, as quickly and smoothly as possible, every time a user opens their app. But for most companies, that's easier said than done.

That's where Appcues Mobile comes in.

"Over the last eight years, thousands of software businesses have used Appcues to onboard new users, drive feature discovery, and increase user engagement in-app—all without writing any code," said Jackson Noel, CEO of Appcues. "Extending into mobile has always been a goal. Today it's a reality."

With Appcues Mobile, anybody can quickly build, publish, and experiment with on-brand mobile experiences that improve user activation and retention—no developers required. The no-code solution enables mobile development teams to focus on core product functionality while empowering non-technical teammates to move faster and take ownership of app adoption.

"Before, we would require a few days of dev work almost every release," said Kelly Nibley, Sr Product Manager, Mobile Apps at Pitchbook. "The ability to transition ownership to the product and design team is huge and will enable us to more effectively call out new features and benefits to our customers."

Appcues Mobile currently supports Android, iOS, React Native, and Android platforms, and all SDKs have been open-sourced for transparency. Next up for Appcues' veteran mobile development team: additional framework support and in-app engagement patterns.

About Appcues

Since 2014, Appcues has empowered non-technical product managers and marketers to deliver on-brand, personalized end-user experiences and impact key business metrics within hours—all with Appcues' expert-level support and resources behind them. Thousands of SaaS companies around the world have increased activation and adoption, improved retention and advocacy, and optimized trial conversions and upsells with Appcues' Product Experience Platform. Appcues is backed by Sierra Ventures, NewSpring Capital, and Accomplice. To learn more and start your free trial, visit www.appcues.com.

