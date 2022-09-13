Hundreds of Premier Skincare and Wellness Brands Including Eminence Organic, Dermalogica, Procell Therapies, and Merry Laz Aesthetics USA to Exhibit at Questex’s IECSC Florida 2022 October 9-10, 2022

Leading Event for Wellness Education Offers 40%+ Learning Than Previous Years

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida, the most influential gathering of spa and wellness professionals in the Southeast, today announces over 200 premier industry suppliers in the skincare and wellness industry will be exhibiting at the event, including Dermalogica, Hydrafacial, Repechage, Eminence Organic, Procell Therapies, Celluma, Therabody, Farmhouse Fresh, Silhouet-Tone, Geneo by Lumenis, Merry Laz Aesthetics USA, and Premium Wholesale Cosmetics. View the complete list of exhibitors here.



IECSC Florida will be held at the Palm Beach Convention Center, October 9-10, 2022. Register here.

“Wellness and spa professionals rely on our event for insightful guidance on how to grow their businesses and keep them at the forefront of this competitive industry. They attend each year to source the latest products, learn about new technologies and develop relationships with companies that move the industry forward,” said Elizabeth Fantetti, Event and Partnership Director, IECSC Florida.

IECSC Florida is the leading event for wellness education. With over 40% more classes than in previous years, IECSC Florida offers a strong education program, curated to include relevant information, presented by the industry’s most prominent speakers, including valuable content such as medical spa, makeup and beauty enhancements, business management, esthetics, nails, health & wellness, client & retail growth and social media & marketing.



Conference highlights:

A series of workshops focused on Business Management, Client & Retail Growth, Esthetics, Health & Wellness, Makeup & Beauty Enhancements, Medical Spa, Nails and Social Media & Marketing

Advanced Business Seminar (full day class): The New Business Frontier – What it Takes for a Medical or Day Spa to Make a Profit

Tech Driven Machines in Skin Care Technology

Position Yourself as a Trusted Beauty, Skin, Hair, Wellness Professional Using the “Whole-Person” Wellness Consultation Approach

Defining the Client Experience: Growing Your Massage, Spa, and Wellness Business with Every Touch (Earn 2 CEs FL LMT & NCBTMB)

The Future of Retail: 10 Trends That Are Here to Stay

35+ free product focused classes included with an exhibit hall pass

NEW! Successful Service Professional track for massage therapists and estheticians

NEW! Nail education classes



View the complete schedule here.

The event offers multiple opportunities to increase accreditation, especially before licenses expire on October 31st including four classes offering NCBTMB credits, one CNE unit class for Florida and Georgia residents and a free 10-hour CE course included with admission, a $19.99 value.

IECSC Florida takes place October 9-10, 2022 at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. IECSC Florida is celebrating its 24th year in Florida. Register here. Register for early bird savings before September 19 to receive $20 off two-day Exhibit Hall Pass, $10 off a one-day pass or up to $100 off the conference price.

For sponsorship and exhibit opportunities, contact Walter Kupiec at wkupiec@questex.com.

Stay connected with IECSC Florida on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by America Spa, IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Debbie Schmidle

Marketing Manager

dschmidle@questex.com