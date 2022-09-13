7 Effective Ways Lawyers Can Reduce Stress
Through this article, we aim to address the reasons for lawyer stress and give a few tips on how lawyers can reduce or manage their stress.
We are not in the document management business. We are in the stress relieving business”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawyer stress is real, and it affects more lawyers than you think. Over the past few years, more & more lawyers have either quit their practice, switched jobs or taken sabbaticals due to stress, overwork or hostile work environments. Lawyers also have been found to be more susceptible to anxiety & depression.
— Shiraz Ahmed, CEO, GLOBODOX document management system
Create & Follow a Schedule
Unorganized work is one of the major factors resulting in overwork & fatigue for lawyers. A schematically designed schedule helps you divide tasks based on their urgency & importance, track pending work, create plans & more. Following the schedule guarantees more free time for other activities such as exercising or meeting loved ones.
Seek Help
By the phrase ‘Seek Help’ we mean two things.
Seek Help at the Workplace: If the number of pending tasks assigned to you is overwhelming, ask your subordinates or team members for help, and reciprocate the same when one of them needs help with their tasks. If you run your own practice, make sure you hire enough people to ensure none of the staff members are unnecessarily burdened with extra work.
Seek Help for Yourself: If the stress is leading to physical/mental health issues or unhealthy addictions, speak to your family about it and consult a professional. It is best to address these issues as soon as possible to reduce the damage they can cause.
Get Enough Sleep
Lawyers pride themselves on the extended number of hours they work. But the truth is, extra working hours & less sleep can result in harmful health issues in the years to come. Make sure you get a sufficient amount of sleep as per your bodily requirements.
Stress & addictions can also result in sleeping disorders such as sleep apnea. If you constantly have trouble sleeping, visit a sleep clinic or consult a professional.
Identify the Stress Factors
Identify the factors that are causing the stress. For example, some people may feel burdened due to excessive work while others might enjoy the work but might also need a break. Once you identify these stress factors, try to find a solution to manage them better. And if your current situation doesn’t support your stress-reducing solutions, find a workplace that does.
Find a Supportive Workplace
If your current job is taking a toll on you, look for something better. Find subordinates & mentors that understand each other's needs and know how to create a supportive work environment.
Although, it is also important to consider other factors before deciding to switch jobs, like growth opportunities, salary, type & quality of work, etc. Make sure the company or firm you are switching to is worth making the switch.
Take Breaks
Like sleep, breaks also play an essential role in relieving stress. Use the breaks to indulge in other activities & hobbies. Breaks are known to help mental & physical development, which also benefit the work.
Automate & Digitize your Processes
Nearly 93% of the paralegals in the USA complain of excessive work. Automation & digitization play an important role in reducing unnecessary & repetitive work. From tracking discoveries to generating invoices & creating digital document approval workflows, automation-based tools like GLOBODOX document management software can replace most of the everyday tasks at a law firm.
Conclusion
We come across stress on a daily basis. Sometimes we can avoid it & other times we cannot. But it is always important to manage the stress and not let it cause more harm. The above tips are just some of the ways of managing stress. Some other popular ways are meditation, yoga, taking a trip, spending time with pets, etc. Identify which stress reliever works best for you & just go for it. And if you know someone who could benefit from this article, share it with them.
