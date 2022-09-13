Submit Release
July 2022 bar examination results released

The State Board of Law Examiners have announced the results of the July 2022 bar examination. Of the 66 applicants who sat for the bar examination in Bismarck, North Dakota, 39 applicants achieved a passing score. This is a 59 percent overall pass rate, compared to 65 percent a year ago. The passage rate for those taking the North Dakota examination for the first time was 65 percent.

Of the 46 graduates from the University of North Dakota School of Law who sat for this exam, 27 achieved a passing score, which is a 59 percent overall pass rate, compared to 62 percent a year ago.  Forty-one of the graduates sat for the North Dakota bar examination for the first time, with 26 achieving a passing score for a 63 percent pass rate.

