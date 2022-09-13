Ready-Mix Concrete Market Projected to Reach $704.2 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 4.5%
Ready-Mix Concrete Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis 2030PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ready-Mix Concrete Market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.
Major Key Players of the Ready-Mix Concrete are:
ACC Limited, Barney & Dickenson, Inc., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., CRH plc, HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG, Holcim Ltd., SIKA Group, UltraTech Cement Limited, Vicat SA, and Vulcan Materials Company.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global Ready-Mix Concrete:
The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the Ready-Mix Concrete report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.
Key Market Segments
By Type
Transit Mix Concrete
Central Mix Concrete
Shrink Mix Concrete
By Application
Commercial & Infrastructure
Residential
Industrial
