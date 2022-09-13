U.S. State Department Opens 2023 Application for the Foreign Affairs Information Technology Fellowship Program

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of State and The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars (TWC) announce the launch of the 2023 application cycle for the Foreign Affairs Information Technology (FAIT) Fellowship .

As one of several high-profile U.S. Department of State diversity recruitment programs, the FAIT Fellowship seeks to attract top technology talent to the Foreign Service that reflects the diversity of the United States.

This two-year fellowship program is a unique opportunity for individuals who want to pursue an IT-related bachelor’s or master’s degree and a career in the U.S. Foreign Service as an Information Management Specialist.

Funded by the State Department, fellows receive academic funding (up to $87,000 for two years), two summer internships with stipend support, professional development, and mentorship. Upon successful completion of the fellowship program and Foreign Service entry requirements, fellows receive appointments in the Foreign Service as Information Management Specialists (IMS) to launch exciting careers using their tech skills to support U.S. diplomacy around the world.

The FAIT Fellowship, designed as a two-year cohort model, offers both undergraduate and graduate fellowships. The application for the 2023 cohort is open September 12, 2022, through February 3, 2023. Fellows selected for the 2023 cohort will begin their two-year fellowship in fall 2023 and complete the fellowship in summer 2025.

The 2023 cohort marks the seventh year that TWC is partnering with the State Department to attract highly qualified students to apply for this program. To date, 57 fellows have participated in the program. The first three cohorts (2017, 2018, and 2019) have successfully completed the fellowship and are working in the Foreign Service as Information Managements Specialists around the world.

“We’re honored to continue our partnership with the U.S. Department of State and to contribute to the very important mission of attracting diverse and highly skilled tech talent to the Foreign Service,” said Kim Churches, TWC president. "It is gratifying to watch these immensely talented individuals succeed in a fellowship program that is helping to eliminate barriers in so many ways."

Applications for the 2023 cohort of the FAIT Fellowship program are being accepted from September 12, 2022, through February 3, 2023. The FAIT Fellowship program values varied backgrounds, including ethnic, racial, gender, and geographic diversity. Members of minority groups underrepresented in the Foreign Service, women, and individuals with financial need are encouraged to apply.

View the website at FAITFellowship.org for information about eligibility requirements, benefits, State Department requirements and more.

###

About The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars

The Washington Center creates flexible, immersive pathways to enhance the pipeline of diverse talent that build more equitable, inclusive workplaces and communities. Since our founding, we’ve helped more than 60,000 young people translate their college majors into career paths. We use our scale and expertise to customize each learner’s experience to be truly transformative.

About the U.S. Department of State

The Department of State’s mission is to protect and promote U.S. security, prosperity, and democratic values and shape an international environment in which all Americans can thrive. The Department’s workforce includes some 13,000 members of the Foreign Service, 11,000 Civil Service employees, and 45,000 locally employed staff at more than 270 diplomatic missions worldwide.

