West Virginia Medicaid and WVCHIP Extend Postpartum Health Care Coverage

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today announced extended health care coverage for postpartum mothers through the Bureau for Medical Services (West Virginia Medicaid) and the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (WVCHIP) for 12 months after pregnancy through an extension approved by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“This extension of CHIP and Medicaid coverage will help mothers across the state access quality medical care for a full year after pregnancy,” said Cindy Beane, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services. “We look forward to further supporting postpartum women and are hopeful this change will improve overall health outcomes for West Virginia families.”

Approximately 3,000 West Virginia women are eligible for coverage through this extension.

This change was made possible by a new state plan authority established by the American Rescue Plan, where states may extend postpartum coverage in their Medicaid and CHIP programs from the current mandatory 60-day period to 12 months.

To apply for CHIP or Medicaid coverage, please visit www.wvpath.org or visit your local DHHR office.​