Artificial Intelligence Engineering Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2022-2030

Rapid adoption of automation in various sectors and increase in private investment for R&D of AI are some key factors driving market

Artificial Intelligence Engineering Market Size – USD 8.05 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 41.2%, Market Trend – Increasing demand for intelligent automation in various sectors” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen research latest report, titled “Artificial Intelligence Engineering Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2030,” The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineering market size reached USD 8.05 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of automation in various sectors is expected to support market revenue growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in private investment for R&D of AI is expected to boost market growth. Adoption of automation in various sectors involves integrating automation with various business operations and thereby reducing manual labor significantly.

It also involves automation of data collection and preprocessing, which is another major factor driving growth of the global AI engineering market revenue. Furthermore, wide utility of artificial intelligence is leading to significant rise in private investment for the purpose of research & development. Large enterprises are collaborating with universities in order to fund state-of-the-art research in AI technology. In addition, rising demand for intelligent automation in different sectors is increasing demand for artificial intelligence engineering.

Artificial Intelligence Engineering business analysis covers techniques of key players including comprehensive information on key business developments, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies, and Developments.

Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Baidu, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., Siemens AG, and Nvidia Corporation.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Software segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, due to rising demand for enterprise AI software that mimics human behavior by learning various data patterns and insights, and also helps in decision-making.

On-cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, due to availability of virtual machines with powerful Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), which enable the user to perform advanced computation.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share in the global AI engineering market over the forecast period as compared other regional markets, due to robust presence of international and domestic AI solution providers for large enterprises, such as Google LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., and Oracle Corporation, among others

The report further segments the global Artificial Intelligence Engineering market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global AI engineering market on the basis of solutions, technology, end-use, deployment, and region:

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Supervised Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Natural Language Processing

Speech Recognition

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Semantic Search

Sentiment Analysis

Computer Vision

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

IT

Business Management

Manufacturing

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

On-cloud

On-premises

Regions Covered in the 2022 Global Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

