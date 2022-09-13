Push to Talk (PTT) Market Forecast is Expected to Thrive at Impressive CAGR by 2028 | AT&T Inc., Qualcomm, Inc.,

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 27.04 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.3%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of push to talk over cellular (PoC) among SMEs

Increasing penetration of wireless devices and smartphones and rising need for instant communication solutions are some key factors driving global push to talk market growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global push to talk (PTT) market size reached USD 27.04 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing penetration of wireless devices and smartphones is a key factor expected to drive global push to talk market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising need for instant communication solutions is also expected to augment global push to talk market revenue growth. Increasing adoption of push to talk over cellular (PoC) among SMEs is expected to boost global push to talk market growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. However, concerns regarding interoperability of push to talk with land mobile radio system is expected to hamper growth of the global push to talk market over the forecast period.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising adoption of push to talk devices, solutions, and services among large enterprises.

Increasing implementation of push to talk over land mobile radio systems is expected to drive revenue growth of the land mobile radio system segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global push to talk market during the forecast period.

The public safety segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of push to talk in the public safety sector.

Factors such as rising PoC adoption in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region.

In January 2020, SFR, which is an operator in France, launched Motorola Solutions' broadband push-to-talk service. Motorola Solutions' network-integrated, mission-critical broadband PTT solution is a next-generation interconnected communication solution that can provide SFR clients with high quality, instant voice communication, while maximizing networking capacities. Individuals and groups can instantly communicate over SFR's LTE network, and the PTT service provides a wide range of improved multimedia services including push-to-text, push-to-video, geo-fencing, and geo-location.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Motorola Solutions, Inc., AT&T Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Zello, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Azetti Networks AG, Verizon Communications, Inc., and BCE Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global push to talk market on the basis of component, organization size, network type, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Hardware

Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Land Mobile Radio System

Cellular

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Education

Public Safety

Retail

Healthcare

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Push to Talk (PTT) market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Push to Talk (PTT) market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Push to Talk (PTT) market.

Radical Highlights of the Push to Talk (PTT) Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Push to Talk (PTT) market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Push to Talk (PTT) market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Push to Talk (PTT) Market Size Worth USD 55.03 Billion in 2028