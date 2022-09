Retail Cloud Market 2021-2028: Rising Innovation & Development Of 3D Technology In Various Country By Leading Companies

Emergen Research Logo

Numerous benefits provided by cloud over conventional retailing, rapid technological advancements, and rapid growth across e-commerce sectors

Retail Cloud Market Size – USD 23.93 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.1 %, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of hybrid cloud by retailers ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global retail cloud market size is expected to reach USD 109.98 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors such as numerous benefits provided by retail cloud over conventional retailing, rapid technological advancements which offers a wide range of applications, and rise in e-commerce sectors are driving market revenue growth.

With the emergence of cloud-based technologies, the retail industry is adopting more advanced solutions. Cloud computing allows end-users to utilize a network of remote servers hosted over the Internet to host, store, and manage data. Retail organizations and retailers can move their business applications and infrastructure resources to the different service platforms of cloud such as Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to gain advantages in terms of speed, security, and agility. Cloud computing provides features for activities such as Supply Chain Management (SCM), customer management, merchandising, workforce management, reporting and analytics, data security, Omni-channel, and others.

Cloud computing brings opportunities to the retail industry that not only helps increase consumer demand but enables ease of management. Integrating cloud computing services in the retail sector not only reduces IT costs, but also simplifies workflow, improves efficiency, enhances profitability, improves data security, and enhances end-user experience.

The hybrid cloud deployment is expected to register a significantly faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Hybrid clouds allow data and applications to move between the two environments. To stay relevant in today’s customer centric market, it is crucial to provide seamless customer experience to retain the existing ones and gain new customers and a flexible cloud infrastructure is critical to delivering it. A hybrid cloud provides organizations multiple advantages such as greater flexibility, more deployment options, greater security, and compliance compared to public and private deployment

Competitive Landscape and Retail Cloud Market Share Analysis

The report elaborates on various national and international business development prospects and explains the competitive landscape of the global Retail Cloud market. The market size estimation and forecasts have been detailed in this report. The authors have studied the historical background of the Retail Cloud market, keeping in mind the organic and inorganic growth prospects and threats for the market. Thus, the latest report offers precise estimates of the global market size for the forecast period.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Infor, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Syntel, Inc

Highlights of Global Retail Cloud Market Report

Examines the Retail Cloud industry prospects and quickly compares historical, current, and projected market figures.

This report examines growth constraints, market drivers and challenges, and current and prospective development prospects.

Key market participants are evaluated based on various factors, including revenue share, price, regional growth, and product portfolio, to demonstrate how market shares have changed in the past and are expected to change in the future.

Describes the expansion of the global high purity isobutylene market across various industries and geographies. This allows players to concentrate their efforts on regional markets with the potential for rapid growth shortly.

Discuss the global, regional, and national ramifications of COVID-19.

The report comprises an exhaustive overview of the Retail Cloud market, focusing on its leading players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives. It provides the reader with essential conclusive data and information concerning the Retail Cloud market’s growth, assessed on both regional and global levels. Hence, the sample copy of the ‘Global Retail Cloud Market’ research report is inclusive of a brief analysis of the Retail Cloud industry, the competitive landscape, regional overview, technological innovation, and future market developments, which are based on a practical research methodology.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Supply Chain Management

Customer Management

Merchandizing

Workforce Management

Reporting and Analytics

Data Security

Omni-Channel

Others

Service Outlook (Revenue ,USD Billion; 2018-2028)

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

Geographical Scenario:

The global Retail Cloud market has been categorized into several important geographical regions. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Retail Cloud market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

Retail Cloud Market Size Worth USD 109.98 Billion in 2028