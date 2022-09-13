Biometrics Market Seeking New Highs - Current Trends and Growth Drivers Along with Key Players

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for convenient, fast mode of authentication, and increasing need for easy to operate and user-friendly security systems

Biometrics Market Size – USD 43.54 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.8 %, Market Trends – Deployment of high level of security across various sectors and applications” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biometrics market size reached USD 43.54 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for more convenient and fast authentication mode and increasing need for easy-to-operate and user-friendly security systems are some key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. In addition, increasing need for high level of security in banking and finance and defense sectors is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of market going ahead. Biometrics provides increased levels of security to providers whether a person is real by verifying identity using several methods such as face recognition, voice recognition, signature recognition, iris recognition, fingerprint recognition, and hand geometry recognition, among others.

Global Biometrics Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth analysis of the current market situation with a specific focus. The study is a valuable resource for companies and everyone interested in the industry because it provides crucial information on the state of the global Biometrics Market. The market provides a basic introduction of the sector, outlining its definition, applications, and production technologies. Additional details on the significant international industry players are covered in the report.

Biometrics business analysis covers techniques of key players including comprehensive information on key business developments, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies, and Developments.

Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Thales SA, Assa Abloy AB, IDEMIA Identity and Security France SAS, M2SYS, Inc., DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, Aware, Inc., SecuGen Corporation, and BIO-Key International, Inc.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Multi-factor authentication segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need to reduce risks associated with key logger activity

Hardware segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing need to operate security systems in various organizations

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for larger revenue share due to robust presence of major market players providing biometrics solutions such as Fujitsu Limited and NEC Corporation, among others, in countries in the region

The report further segments the global Biometrics market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented global biometrics market on the basis of authentication type, component, functionality, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Authentication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Contact Based

Non-Contact Based

Combined

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Face Recognition

Voice Recognition

Signature Recognition

IRIS Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Hand Geometry Recognition

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Site Access Control

Time Recording

Mobile Application

Workplace

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense Services

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Commercial Safety and Security

Transport/Logistics

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Others

Regions Covered in the 2022 Global Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The Biometrics market research process can be done by conducting surveys, conducting interviews, and other similar processes. The main objective of conducting industry research is to understand or take a look at the business related to a specific product or service. The data acquired from conducting research can be used to tailor marketing activities or to decide what the feature priorities require.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the Biometrics market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Biometrics market?

• How will each Biometrics submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each Biometrics submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

• Will leading Biometrics markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the Biometrics projects for these leading companies?

