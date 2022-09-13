Height Safety Equipment Inspection and Certification Market Size [+$8.9 bn] | Statistics, Opportunities and Reports 2031
The height safety equipment inspection and certification market is expected to grow from $6.4 billion in 2018 to $8.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.4%.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In any work environment where there is a potential fall hazard, it is crucial that the height safety equipment being used is properly inspected and certified. This article will provide an overview of the inspection and certification process for height safety equipment. Height safety equipment includes items such as harnesses, lanyards, and nets that are used to prevent workers from falling from heights. The inspection and certification process for this type of equipment is critical to ensure that it is in good condition and will not fail when it is needed most.
Height Safety Equipment Inspection and Certification Market Sees Growth
The height safety equipment inspection and certification market is seeing strong growth thanks to increased awareness of the importance of safety in the workplace. A recent study by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) found that fall-related injuries accounted for more than 12,000 deaths in the United States between 2011 and 2015.
With more businesses realizing the importance of keeping their employees safe, the demand for height safety equipment inspection and certification services is on the rise. According to a report by techmarketreports(market.us), the height safety equipment inspection and certification market is expected to grow from $6.4 billion in 2018 to $8.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.4%. This growth is being driven by a number of factors, including stricter government regulations, an increase in construction activity, and a growing awareness of the importance of occupational safety.
Global Height Safety Equipment Inspection and Certification Market Analysis and Insights:
In FY 2022, According to our researcher's latest study, The [200+ Research Pages Report] Height Safety Equipment Inspection and Certification Market report covers an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by key market players operating in the world. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and complete view of the global "Height Safety Equipment Inspection and Certification " market. This report examines market trends and key factors, including supply and demand trends as well as key contributors to changing needs across multiple markets.
The need for connectivity has changed dramatically due to the COVID-19 epidemic ravaging the world. It poses huge challenges to healthcare systems across the globe and places immense pressure on governments. Our report includes extensive information about the value chain analysis for the this market. This is valuable information that vendors can use to gain a competitive advantage over the forecast period.This value chain analysis segment will help vendors reduce costs and provide better customer service over the forecast period 2022-2032.
Global Height Safety Equipment Inspection and Certification main players are Bridon-Bekaert, Workplace Access Safety, Anchor Safe, Bullivants, Altus Safety, APC Techsafe, PTSG LTD, Saferight, Lloyds British, Maxsafe, Hoistech Ireland, Safemaster, Heightsafe Systems, Kallibr, Eurosafe Solutions, SafetyQuip, Roodsafe, Anchored Height Safety, Omega Red Group and Hoistech.
Global Height Safety Equipment Inspection and Certification Market: Drivers and Restraints
The report includes an analysis of various factors that increase the market's growth. It includes market trends, drivers and restraints. This section includes information about the different applications and segments that could potentially impact the market in the near future. The historical milestones as well as current trends are used to provide detailed information.
Key Take-Away
- Competition mapping
- Key players throughout the value chain
- End-user analysis to determine a market strategy
- Market trends, opportunities and challenges
- Regional and Country breakdown according to macroeconomic and microeconomic variables
Global Height Safety Equipment Inspection and Certification Market: Competition Landscape
Global Height Safety Equipment Inspection and Certification Market: Research Scope Analysis
Height Safety Equipment Inspection and Certification Market, by Application
Construction
Manufacturing
Oil and Gas
Others
Height Safety Equipment Inspection and Certification Market, by Product type
Personal Protective Equipment Inspection and Certification
Aerial Work Equipment Inspection and Certification
Regional Segmentation:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Research Methodology by Market.us
Five phases will be used to conduct research on the keyword market. These include primary research as well as secondary research. Subject matter expert advice and quality control are also included. After gaining a better understanding of the requirements, secondary research was conducted to identify segment specifications, qualitative and quantitative data as well the factors driving the market growth. Secondary sources used in the study are press releases, annual reports from companies and research papers that relate to the industry.
For precise information on market expansion opportunities, data was also gathered from various sources, including trade journals, industry magazines, government websites and associations. Moreover, quantitative as well as qualitative data were also extracted from paid databases, which included Reuters, Faction, Bloomberg, One Source and Hoovers, which proved to be useful for in-depth technical study of the market.
The content of this report includes 10+ chapters:
Chapter 1: Scope of Height Safety Equipment Inspection and Certification , Research Methodology, etc.
Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Height Safety Equipment Inspection and Certification Market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Height Safety Equipment Inspection and Certification Market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2016 to 2021, and forecast to 2032.
Chapter 3: Height Safety Equipment Inspection and Certification sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2015-2021
Chapter 4: Global Height Safety Equipment Inspection and Certification sales and revenue by region and by country. Country-specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, and by type.
and Many more
