Carol Dutton of Being You Energetically to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MORA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we are feeling achy, fatigued, or feverish, we turn to traditional medicine hoping doctors can cure us. What hospitals and physicians treat us with are pills or antibiotics that relieve our pain, but often doesn’t address the root cause of our issues. What we need is to clear up our energy systems to restore the imbalances in our bodies where we have a build-up of blocked or “stuck,” energy, the actual cause of many aches and ailments. That’s why more and more people are turning to energy medicine healers. With so many amazing factual accounts of how people are actually healing it’s no longer being disregarded as “woo woo,” but backed by research that keeping our body’s energy pathway open and flowing is the key to our best health and wellbeing.

Carol Dutton is a top-notch Reiki Master and Subtle Energy Medicine Specialist. She offers Energy Healing, Irigenics® Ancestral Eye Reading, Crystal Healing, and Oil Anointing sessions. Carol is the Founder of Being You Energetically, LLC and co- author of three books; The Ancestors Within: Reveal and Heal the Ancient Memories You Carry, The Ancestors Within Journal: A Family Keepsake & Companion Guide, and Sacred Death.

“We are all made up of energy that’s why our wellbeing depends on that energy being balanced and flowing freely. I offer a variety of modalities and tools that keeps us energetically balanced, strong, and robust so our vital energy flows through our body without any blockages. Energy healing, without the use of harsh medications, can restore our body to its much-needed equilibrium and absolutely regain our vitality and health. I am the conduit to the energy for your body to heal itself. My goal is for you to restore yourself emotionally, physically, and spiritually allowing you to live your very best life.”

Carol’s journey to Energy Medicine began in 2014 when her husband was diagnosed with a rare muscle disease and doctors told her the devastating news, there was no treatment and no cure and that he would be in a wheelchair within 6 months. Since traditional medicines had failed them, Carol began searching for other possibilities and that’s how she found energy work. When she began using it on her husband his symptoms began to miraculously lessen. Not only did she want to learn more about energy healing, she decided she wanted to pursue this as a career and attended The Meta Institute for her Reiki Master training and Normandale College for her Subtle Energy Medicine certification. Today, not only is Carol helping hundreds of people to live happier and with true purpose, at 75 years old, her husband who had defied modern medicine, is doing well.

“With Reiki or Subtle Energy Practices I clear stuck energy so people with trauma are able to release blockages and feel lighter, connected, and more attuned with positive energy. I also incorporate the use of healing crystals, essential oils, tuning forks, and singing bowls in order to align your energy pathways for better physical and emotional health and better clarity for more confidence and spiritual connection.”

Since Carol offers a variety of wonderful modalities if you are uncertain what session to choose she will access your energetic indicators but more than likely she will combine different modalities for the most optimal treatment.

Through her use of crystals, stones that produce vibrations and frequencies, she is keeping the energy flowing through our physical and etheric bodies, so we heal from negative energy, stress, emotional havoc, and turmoil. It can also increase circulation, blood flow, and summon peace and calm. Through her oil anointing, tuning forks, and singing bowls she enhances our physical, spiritual, and emotional state.

Carol’s books are an anthology of 25 authors writing personal stories and the healing tools they use to rise above their pain. In The Ancestors Within: Reveal and Heal The Ancient Memories We Carry she writes the story of her husband’s incredible healing journey.

In The Ancestors Within Journal: A Family Keepsake & Companion Guide, the co-authors of The Ancestors Within: Reveal and Heal the Ancient Memories You Carry and The Ancestors Within: Discover and Connect with Your Ancient Origins came together to create a journaling project that contains 52 weekly experiential prompts that will help you get up-close and personal with your ancestors.

In Sacred Death, where the 25 authors are mostly end-of-life doulas and caregivers, she writes about helping her aunt transition into hospice and death.

“I love the fact that I am able to facilitate healing in others so they can encourage their bodies to heal naturally. Once you acquire a more positive outlook on life you will feel at peace and be healed mind, body, and soul.”

For more information, visit www.carolduttonusa.com

