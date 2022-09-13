Ultraviolet LED Market Size Worth USD 1.26 Billion By 2027-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in utilization of ultraviolet curing systems and rapid rise in the usage of environment friendly LEDs

The global Ultraviolet LED Market is projected to reach USD 1.26 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The market growth is primarily driven by the reduced costs of ultraviolet (UV) equipped LEDs, along with increased ability, efficiency, and increased time period of the UV light LEDs in comparison with the normal LEDs. The worldwide ban on mercury vapor lamps post 2020, attributing to the health hazards of mercury, has additionally accelerated the expansion of the market.

The development of UV light LEDs with the assistance of next generation substrates, and also the rising application areas like medical care and purification, among others, pose a perfect measure for a number of the factors that may contribute towards the expansion of the market over the coming years. However, the transition from the UV light lamps to UV powered LEDs, and also the excessive quantity of thermal heat generation from UV diodes are acting as restraints to the expansion of the worldwide UV light equipped LED market.

The latest and updated research report on the Global Ultraviolet LED Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Ultraviolet LED market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Ultraviolet LED market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Market Size – USD 290.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.2%, Market Trends – Growth in UV LED lights for different applications

The Global Ultraviolet LED Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Top competitors of the Ultraviolet LED Market profiled in the report include:

Lumileds Holding BV, LG Innotek Co. Ltd, Honle UV America Inc., Nordson Corporation, Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd, Semileds Corporation, Aquionics Inc., Crystal IS Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH and Fuji Xerox Co. Ltd.

Ultraviolet LED Market Segmentation:-

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ultraviolet LED Market on the basis of technology, applications, end user and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

UV – A

UV – B

UV – C

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Optical Sensors and Instrumentation

Counterfeit Detection

UV Sterilization

Medical Light Therapy

UV Curing

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Residential

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The trade players play an ideal role in finding the massive potential because of the fact that they're extremely financed and more keen on getting into this sector. Few studies counsel that the employment of UV-based water medical care is extremely economical than atomic number 17 technique, because the UV-based water medical care operates has around 122 MW irradiation capability and a wavelength of 270 nm, that takes just about 2 minutes in reducing waste roughly by 90-99%.

Further, increasing issues over water-borne diseases have increased people's awareness of intensely treated water. The growing awareness of the advantages of treated water consumption has UV powered LED lights market that caters to the present section, i.e., UV C LEDs

In May 2020, Seoul Viosys claimed that client inquiries for its variant named Violed UV LED light which might be used for sterilizing microorganism, increased over 5 times over March, fuelled by issues pertaining to the continued international unfolding of the virus inflicting COVID-19. Together with Korea University, the corporate showcased that its Violed variant might be able to eliminate around 99% of the SARS-COV-2 virus when employed for a 30-second dose from a distance of 3 centimeters, which is likely to boost its demand.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Ultraviolet LED market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Ultraviolet LED market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Regional Analysis of the Ultraviolet LED Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Ultraviolet LED market, including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Ultraviolet LED market industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Ultraviolet LED market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Ultraviolet LED market industry.

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

