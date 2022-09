Global Industrial Robotics Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 11.8% - Zion Market Research

Global Industrial Robotics Market Global Industrial Robotics Market Global Industrial Robotics Market

SARASOTA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global industrial robotics market was valued at approximately USD 41.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 81.4 billion by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 11.8% between 2021 and 2028.The report analyzes the Industrial Robotics Market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Industrial Robotics Market.Industrial robots are workers that can do risky or repetitive duties for manufacturing operations with high accuracy. The fulcrum of industrial robotics is the industrial robot, which is described as an automatically controlled, reprogrammable, multipurpose manipulator with three or more axes. For use in industrial automation, industrial robots can be either stationary or mobile. The implementation of various types of production control techniques, as well as the introduction of automation solutions, are significant components of current product development policies, thus driving the growth of the market. In addition, increased awareness of industrial robots has resulted in their deployment in industries ranging from manufacturing to healthcare. Industrial robotics is a rapidly growing market with a wide range of applications across all industry verticals.Moreover, the high cost of labor in the developed region, combined with the growing desire for automation, has resulted in an increase in industrial robot shipments for applications ranging from basic consumer applications to factory applications.Furthermore, this market is being pushed mostly by a global increase in labor costs, which has led firms to replace human labor with robots. However, large capital investment is required not only for the acquisition of the robot, but also for integration, programming, and maintenance may hamper the market growth. Based on Application, the global market is distinguished into Handling, Assembling and Disassembling, Welding and Soldering, Dispensing, Processing, and Others (Inspection & quality-testing and die-casting & molding).Based on Industry, the global market is distinguished into Handling, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Metals and Machinery, Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Precision Engineering and Optics, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, and Others (Paper and printing, foundry and forging, ceramics and stone, and wood).๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌDuring the forecast period, APAC led the Industrial Robotics Market. The rapid adoption of modern technologies in countries such as India and China is expected to drive market expansion. Because of its solid financial position, it can invest extensively in the adoption of cutting-edge tools and technology to ensure efficient corporate operations. Furthermore, the automobile industry is a key adopter of industrial robotics with a wide range of applications, therefore the region's rising automotive industry will boost the market. North America, which is one of the major innovators and pioneers in robotics adoption, is also predicted to rise significantly. The use of robots in the region is increasing, which is making US companies more competitive and creating new job opportunities. Growing expenditures in automotive facility automation show a consistent increase in robotic process automation in the region. ABB (Switzerland)-FANUC (Japan)-YASKAWA(Japan) KUKA (Germany)-Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) (Japan)-Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)-Denso Corporation (Japan)-NACHI-FUJIKOSHI (Japan)-Seiko Epson (Japan)-Dรผrr (Germany)-Universal Robots (Denmark)-Stรคubli (Switzerland)-Comau (Italy)-B+M SURFACE SYSTEMS (Germany)-ICR Services (US)-IRS Robotics (Netherlands)-Hyundai Robotics (South Korea)-Siasun Robotics (China)-RobotWorx (US)-Techman Robot (Taiwan)-Rethink Robotics (Germany)-FrankaEmika (Germany)-F&P Robotics (Switzerland)-Bosch Rexroth (Germany). In 2021, Kuka AG unveiled the first version of its new operating system, iiQKA.OS, which will greatly simplify robot use. This new operating system serves as the foundation for a whole ecosystem, offering a diverse range of programs, components, apps, equipment, and services.-In 2021, OMRON Corporation introduced its new industrial robot, the 'i4 series SCARA robot.' The robot offers automatic high-precision, high-speed assembly and is simple to install and transport. The i4 series robots are designed to be tiny and ideal for lightweight applications. ๐˜ฟ๐™ง๐™ž๐™ซ๐™š๐™ง๐™จ: ๐™„๐™ฃ๐™˜๐™ง๐™š๐™–๐™จ๐™š๐™™ ๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™ซ๐™š๐™จ๐™ฉ๐™ข๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ ๐™–๐™˜๐™ง๐™ค๐™จ๐™จ ๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™™๐™ช๐™จ๐™ฉ๐™ง๐™ž๐™š๐™จ ๐™ž๐™จ ๐™ฅ๐™ง๐™ค๐™ฅ๐™š๐™ก๐™ก๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™œ ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™ข๐™–๐™ง๐™ ๐™š๐™ฉ ๐™›๐™ค๐™ง๐™ฌ๐™–๐™ง๐™™. In general, industrial robots are in great demand in industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, packaging, and manufacturing. This demand, however, is predicated on their requirement for the type of robot that they place across their facilities in order to harness manufacturing activity and cut costs. For example, players in consumer electronics should install collaborative robots at a faster rate to increase production flexibility. As a result, significant investments are being made in the market, which is driving market expansion.