Ultrasound Elastography Systems Market Size is projected to hit USD 9,210 million by 2025 - Zion Market Research

SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled โ€œ ๐”๐ฅ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐„๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ by Technique, (Static Elastography, Dynamic Elastography with Harmonic Stimuli, and Dynamic Elastography with Transient Stimuli), by Application (Liver Disease, Breast Lesion, Prostate Cancer, Thyroid, Kidney, Lymph Node, and Others) and by End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Radiology Centers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018โ€“2025โ€. According to the report, the global ultrasound elastography systems market was approximately USD 5,107 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 9,210 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 8.8 % between 2019 and 2025.In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the ultrasound elastography systems market, we have included competitive a landscape and an analysis of Porterโ€™s Five Forces Model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This technique non-invasively accesses the abnormal change in the elasticity of the tissues. This, in turn, is aiding elastography to gain popularity globally. In various tissue pathologies, the quantitative and qualitative information yielded through elastography systems against the mechanical forces applied is used in different diagnostic purposes. Ultrasound elastography systems have an advantage over conventional ultrasound techniques, as the former provides additional information about tissue stiffness. Ultrasound elastography systems identify the stiffness in tissues, which is not imaged by CT, MRI, and traditional ultrasound. There are various factors that are supporting the growth of the ultrasound elastography systems market globally, which include an increasing number of non-invasive surgeries, easy availability of these systems, and comparatively low cost and convenience of the systems. The ultrasound elastography systems market is fragmented into technique, application, and end-user. Based on the technique, the market includes dynamic elastography with harmonic stimuli (DEHS), static elastography (SE), and dynamic elastography with transient stimuli (DETS). Static elastography allows only the semi-quantitative assessment of stiffness. DEHS is sub-segmented into sonoelastography, shear wave-induced resonance elastography, Vibro-acoustography, shear wave dispersion ultrasound vibrometry, and harmonic motion imaging. DETS further includes transient elastography, shear wave elasticity imaging, supersonic shear imaging, guided wave elastography, and comb-push ultrasound shear elastography. The application segment includes liver disease, prostate cancer, breast lesion, thyroid, lymph node, kidneys, and others. The end-user segment comprises diagnostic imaging centers, hospitals, and radiology centers.North America is expected to lead the ultrasound elastography systems market globally over the prediction time period, owing to the high prevalence of cancer and ailments across the region and the presence of a developed healthcare setup. Europe is predicted to be another emerging market over the estimated timeline in terms of revenue. The application segment includes liver disease, prostate cancer, breast lesion, thyroid, lymph node, kidneys, and others. The end-user segment comprises diagnostic imaging centers, hospitals, and radiology centers.North America is expected to lead the ultrasound elastography systems market globally over the prediction time period, owing to the high prevalence of cancer and ailments across the region and the presence of a developed healthcare setup. Europe is predicted to be another emerging market over the estimated timeline in terms of revenue. The Asia Pacific region is likely to register the fastest growth in the ultrasound elastography systems market over the forthcoming years, particularly in the developing countries of India and China. Some key players in the global ultrasound elastography systems market include SAMSUNG, CHISON, ECHOSENS, SIUI, SonoScape Medical, Siemens Healthineers, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Shenzhen Landwind Industry, Supersonic Imagine, Toshiba America Medical Systems, BK Ultrasound, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Hitachi Medical Systems, and Esaote.๐"๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ:๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐"๐ฅ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐„๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ ๐'๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐"๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐ข๐ช๐ฎ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌStatic Elastography (SE)Dynamic Elastography With Harmonic Stimuli (DEHS)SonoelastographyShear Wave-Induced Resonance Elastography (SWIRE)Vibro-Acoustography (VA)Harmonic Motion Imaging (HMI)Shear Wave Dispersion Ultrasound Vibrometry (SDUV)Dynamic Elastography With Transient Stimuli (DETS)Transient Elastography (TE)Shear Wave Elasticity Imaging (SWEI)Supersonic Shear Imaging (SSI)Comb-Push Ultrasound Shear Elastography (CUSE)Guided Wave Elastography (GWE)๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐"๐ฅ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐„๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ ๐'๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌLiver DiseaseBreast LesionProstate CancerThyroidKidneyLymph NodeOthers๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐"๐ฅ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐„๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ ๐'๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐„๐ง๐-๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌHospitalsDiagnostic Imaging CentresRadiology Centres๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— -It is anticipated that COVID-19's long-term effects will have a detrimental impact on industry growth during the anticipated time span, making it an unprecedented global public health emergency. We are getting better at identifying potential solutions as we delve more into the issues surrounding COVID-19. The research on COVID-19 looks at consumer demand, buying patterns, supply chain rerouting, current market conditions, and significant government actions. The updated analysis provides fresh perspectives, analyses, estimates, and projections in light of the market effects of COVID-19. 