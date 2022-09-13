Ultrasound Elastography Systems Market Size is projected to hit USD 9,210 million by 2025 - Zion Market Research
Global Ultrasound Elastography Systems Market Size
The ultrasound elastography systems market was approximately USD 9,210 mn by 2025, & be around USD 9,210 mn by 2025, CAGR of around 8.8 % between 2019 and 2025.
According to the report, the global ultrasound elastography systems market was approximately USD 5,107 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 9,210 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 8.8 % between 2019 and 2025.
— Zion Market Research
In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the ultrasound elastography systems market, we have included competitive a landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces Model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
-SAMSUNG,
-CHISON,
-ECHOSENS,
-SIUI,
-SonoScape Medical,
-Siemens Healthineers,
-Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics,
-Shenzhen Landwind Industry,
-Supersonic Imagine,
-Toshiba America Medical Systems,
-BK Ultrasound,
-GE Healthcare,
-Koninklijke Philips,
-Hitachi Medical Systems,
-Esaote.
Ultrasound elastography imaging is an advanced technology based on modifications in the mechanical properties of the tissues. This technique non-invasively accesses the abnormal change in the elasticity of the tissues. This, in turn, is aiding elastography to gain popularity globally. In various tissue pathologies, the quantitative and qualitative information yielded through elastography systems against the mechanical forces applied is used in different diagnostic purposes. Ultrasound elastography systems have an advantage over conventional ultrasound techniques, as the former provides additional information about tissue stiffness. Ultrasound elastography systems identify the stiffness in tissues, which is not imaged by CT, MRI, and traditional ultrasound. There are various factors that are supporting the growth of the ultrasound elastography systems market globally, which include an increasing number of non-invasive surgeries, easy availability of these systems, and comparatively low cost and convenience of the systems. However, the little to no reimbursement may be a restraint for the ultrasound elastography systems market globally.
The ultrasound elastography systems market is fragmented into technique, application, and end-user. Based on the technique, the market includes dynamic elastography with harmonic stimuli (DEHS), static elastography (SE), and dynamic elastography with transient stimuli (DETS). Static elastography allows only the semi-quantitative assessment of stiffness. DEHS is sub-segmented into sonoelastography, shear wave-induced resonance elastography, Vibro-acoustography, shear wave dispersion ultrasound vibrometry, and harmonic motion imaging. DETS further includes transient elastography, shear wave elasticity imaging, supersonic shear imaging, guided wave elastography, and comb-push ultrasound shear elastography. The application segment includes liver disease, prostate cancer, breast lesion, thyroid, lymph node, kidneys, and others. The end-user segment comprises diagnostic imaging centers, hospitals, and radiology centers.
North America is expected to lead the ultrasound elastography systems market globally over the prediction time period, owing to the high prevalence of cancer and ailments across the region and the presence of a developed healthcare setup. Europe is predicted to be another emerging market over the estimated timeline in terms of revenue. The Asia Pacific region is likely to register the fastest growth in the ultrasound elastography systems market over the forthcoming years, particularly in the developing countries of India and China.
𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Static Elastography (SE)
Dynamic Elastography With Harmonic Stimuli (DEHS)
Sonoelastography
Shear Wave-Induced Resonance Elastography (SWIRE)
Vibro-Acoustography (VA)
Harmonic Motion Imaging (HMI)
Shear Wave Dispersion Ultrasound Vibrometry (SDUV)
Dynamic Elastography With Transient Stimuli (DETS)
Transient Elastography (TE)
Shear Wave Elasticity Imaging (SWEI)
Supersonic Shear Imaging (SSI)
Comb-Push Ultrasound Shear Elastography (CUSE)
Guided Wave Elastography (GWE)
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Liver Disease
Breast Lesion
Prostate Cancer
Thyroid
Kidney
Lymph Node
Others
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Hospitals
Diagnostic Imaging Centres
Radiology Centres
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 -
It is anticipated that COVID-19's long-term effects will have a detrimental impact on industry growth during the anticipated time span, making it an unprecedented global public health emergency. We are getting better at identifying potential solutions as we delve more into the issues surrounding COVID-19. The research on COVID-19 looks at consumer demand, buying patterns, supply chain rerouting, current market conditions, and significant government actions. The updated analysis provides fresh perspectives, analyses, estimates, and projections in light of the market effects of COVID-19.
