(Video) Resistance Units across Iran mark the MEK’s 57th founding anniversary

Iranian Resistance Units, a network of activists affiliated with the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), have been celebrating the MEK’s 57th founding anniversary in many cities, towns, and villages throughout Iran. The Resistance Units installed posters of MEK’s founders and pledging to continue their path until victory is achieved and Iran is freed. The MEK’s founders and early members knew that the only way to achieve freedom was to bring a democratic regime. The People embraced the MEK, that's how the MEK expanded & showed its capability in gathering in many cities, including Rasht, Tabriz, and Tehran. These three cities numbered in the hundreds of thousands sending a strong signal to the ruling mullahs’ regime. Ali Khamenei, continued the regime’s wrath against the MEK for decades and aimed at disconnecting any contact between the MEK and the People. Despite all this the MEK has expanded its network in Iran as seen in the 5,000 video messages sent by Resistance Units. Today, a new generation of Resistance Units are continuing the path of thousands of MEK martyrs that came before them. Their activities can be seen every where city in Iran and their efforts are to bring freedom and maintain democracy for their own people .

Despite the Shah’s massive crackdown, the MEK founders were able to reorganize their ranks and files and lead the way to the 1979 revolution.

Sep 7, 2022: Iranian "Resistance Units", a network of activists affiliated with the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), celebrated the 58th founding anniversary of the MEK in Iran.” — MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, September 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iranian Resistance Units, a network of activists affiliated with the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) , have been celebrating the MEK’s 57th founding anniversary in many cities, towns, and villages throughout Iran.Their campaign focuses on providing new hope and encouraging Iran’s restive public and leading the ongoing struggle against the mullahs’ regime with the objective of establishing freedom, democracy, and human rights in a non-nuclear Iran.The Resistance Units are installing posters of MEK’s founders and pledging to continue their path until victory is achieved and Iran is freed from the clutches of the mullahs’ regime.On September 6, 1965, three Iranian youths, Mohammad Hanifnejad, Saeid Mohsen, and Ali Asghar Badizadegan, who had been involved in previous social movements for freedom, founded the PMOI/MEK at a time when the Shah regime had suppressed all opposition movements and imprisoned or executed their leaders.The MEK’s founders and early members knew that the only way to achieve freedom was to replace the Shah regime with a popular government whose leaders were elected by the people. Their ideas began to spread, drawing members from Iran’s intellectuals and youth who were distraught by the Shah dictatorship and were committed to serving their people.Despite the Shah’s massive crackdown, the MEK founders were able to reorganize their ranks and files and lead the way to the 1979 revolution.The Iranian nation embraced the MEK, vivid in how the organization began to expand across the country and showing its capability in launching major rallies in many cities, including Rasht, Tabriz, and Tehran.The gatherings and demonstrations in these three cities numbered in the hundreds of thousands, sending a strong signal to the ruling mullahs’ regime.Following in the Shah’s footsteps, the regime of Ruhollah Khomeini, the mullahs’ first Supreme Leader, began a massive crackdown against the MEK that climaxed in the 1988 massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners in the span of just a few months, aiming the uproot the organization in its entirety throughout Iran.Following Khomeini’s death, his successor, Ali Khamenei, continued the regime’s wrath against the MEK in a decades-long initiative aimed at disconnecting any contact between the MEK and the Iranian population.Despite all the regime’s plots and conspiracies, the MEK has now shown to have expanded its network inside Iran as seen in the 5,000 video messages sent by Resistance Units members from across the country.Khamenei and his inner circle, including the Revolutionary Guards, understand very well the threat to their regime posed by the MEK and their ever-growing network of Resistance Units throughout Iran.Today, 57 years after its founding, the MEK has put behind many trials and tribulations. Continuing the tradition of their founders, thousands of MEK members laid down their lives to keep the flame of resistance for freedom alit.The massacre of more than 30,000 political prisoners in 1988, the heroic operations of the National Liberation Army, and the 14-year resistance of MEK members in camps Ashraf and Liberty are just some of the highlights of the history of the main Iranian opposition movement after the fall of the Shah regime.Today, a new generation of Resistance Units are continuing the path of thousands of MEK martyrs that came before them. Their activities can be seen and heard in every city and town, and they stand against the regime’s efforts to maintain its rule through oppression and violence.The continued growth of the Resistance Units, who are carrying out their activities at great risk to their lives, is proof of the righteousness of the cause and vision of MEK’s founders.

The Resistance Units are installing posters of MEK’s founders and pledging to continue their path until victory is achieved and Iran is freed.