Interventional Cardiology Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Interventional Cardiology Market is expected to reach USD 26.92 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing initiatives of the government to improve the healthcare infrastructure with advanced diagnostic solutions. The government has increased the allocation of healthcare budgetary in developing countries, and it has also introduced several reimbursement policies to encourage the adoption of technologically advanced interventional cardiology devices.

The awareness programs launched by the various non-profit organization, academic institutions, and government regarding the coronary heart diseases and technologically advanced diagnostic solutions is a major contributing factor for the development of the industry in the emerging economies. Increasing investments in the research and development by the manufacturers for the production of more enhanced, accurate, and cost-effective technology will drive the market growth of the product over the forecast period.

The pandemic has caused a shortage of essential life-saving devices and medical supplies. It has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies. In order to meet the growing demand for the medical supplies in between the pandemic, manufacturers have increased their production capacity. The manufacturers are adopting safety regulations and preventive measures without hampering the manufacturing process.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The Angioplasty stents dominated the market with a share of 40.3% in 2019 due to the innovation of technologically advanced stents such as bioabsorbable stents, which minimizes the artery blockages.

The Hospital segment is expected to dominate the end user segment due to the development of the healthcare infrastructure with technologically advanced devices.

North America accounted for the largest market share in the Interventional cardiology market in 2019 due to the increasing investments by the key manufacturers for product development and high healthcare expenditures.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing urban population in countries such as China and India getting affected by the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The prominent manufacturers operating in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Medtronic Public Limited Company, Terumo Corporation, C.R. Bard, B. Braun, Ivascular, BIOTRONIK, and Biosensors, among others.

They have adopted various strategies, such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their position in the market.

The report studies the types and applications of the global Interventional Cardiology market. The report categorizes the Interventional Cardiology industry into different types covering different products supplied in the Interventional Cardiology market. Each type is briefly described in the report such that why it is used, the main sources, the production costs, and the processing involved in it. Depending upon various applications of the products and services in the market, the Interventional Cardiology market is categorized in the following non-exhaustive list of products. The application segment is anticipated to grow rapidly shortly due to its unique features and solutions, other crucial information about the types and applications is given in the report.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Interventional Cardiology Market on the basis of Product, End User, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Catheters (Angiography Catheters, Guiding Catheters, IVUS Catheters)

Angioplasty Balloons (Cutting Balloons, Normal Balloons, Drug-Eluting Balloons)

Plaque Modification Devices

Angioplasty Stents (Bioabsorbable stents, Drug-Eluting stents, Bare-Metal stents)

Others (Guidewires, Balloon Inflation devices)

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiac Catheterization labs

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Proceed To Buy@

