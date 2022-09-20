Cards Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Cards Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cards Global Market Report 2022”, the cards market is expected to grow from $251.33 billion in 2021 to $275.5 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The global card market size is expected to grow to $399.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%. The rising demand for credit cards is expected to fuel the growth of the cards market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Cards Market

The growing technological innovations are gaining popularity in the cards market over recent years. Major corporations are concentrating on offering digital prepaid card services in emerging economies to attract a large consumer base for prepaid credit cards.

Overview Of The Cards Market

The cards market consists of sales of cards services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in storing, processing, and transmitting payment card data. This market covers issuing and acquiring banks, card processing, issuing companies, and others. Revenue generated from the cards market includes all processing and service fees levied by banks and financial institutions for processing card-based payments. It excludes interest charged by banks on payment cards.

Cards Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: General Purpose, Private Label

• By Usage: General Purpose Re-Loadable Card, Government Benefit/Disbursement Card, Payroll Card, Others

• By End-User: Retail Establishments, Corporate Institutions, Government, Financial Institutions, Others

• By Geography: The global cards market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Citibank, Mastercard Incorporated, The American Express Company, Visa Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co, Kaiku Finance LLC, Mango Financial Inc, Green Dot Corporation, NetSpend Holdings, and PayPal Holdings.

Cards Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides a cards global market overview. The market report analyzes cards global market size, cards global market growth drivers, cards global market segments, cards global market major players, cards global market growth across geographies, cards global market trends and cards market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The cards market research report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

