Global Baby Food Market Research Survey Report- Size, Share, Demand, and Growth Analysis By ZMR

The Global Baby Food Market accounted for USD 72.01 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 109.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.
The Global Baby Food Market accounted for USD 72.01 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 109.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.”SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 accounted for USD 72.01 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 109.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The study includes drivers and restraints for the baby food market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the baby food market on a global level.
Consumers nowadays prefer super food flavored for their babies such as beetroot, and blueberry flavored food products, as these contain additional anti-oxidants and higher levels of nutrition. Moreover, while opting for baby food, consumers are also focused to examine the nutritional value of the food and aim to choose food products that are free from additives. The rising population of working women globally is expected to boost the overall growth of the baby food market during the forecast period. For instance, in the year 2020, the employment rate of women in Europe accounted for 67%, which is a major factor contributing to the growth of the global baby food market.
Major manufacturers in the baby food market are focusing on various strategies such as new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2021, Timios, an India-based health snacks brand entered the baby food market by launching new baby food ‘Made to Order’ Porridge range for infants and toddlers. The new product is designed by keeping in mind the nutritional requirements of babies between the ages of 6 to 18 months and is available in 12 variants. Additionally, in February 2020, Happy Family Organics, one of the leading baby food markets in the U.S., launched a new product line of baby food. The Happy Baby Organics Regenerative & Organic baby food is available for 6+ months of babies.
In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of baby food, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and type portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the baby food market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the baby food market by segmenting the market based on types. All the types have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2028. Key product segments covered under this study include bottled baby food, baby food cereals, baby food snacks, baby food soup, and frozen baby food. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, and Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including the U.S. Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. This segmentation includes demand for baby food based on individual applications in all regions and countries.
The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Bledina SA, Danone SA, Hain Celestial Group, H. J. Heinz Company, Ella's Kitchen Group Ltd, Nestlé S.A., Semper AB, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, and Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.
𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Bottled Baby Food
Baby Food Cereals
Baby Food Snacks
Baby Food Soup
Frozen Baby Food
𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus has impacted almost all industries globally including the food & beverage industry. The Global Baby Food Market witnessed an increase in sales, owing to rising health awareness among consumers. Moreover, the pandemic has increased the demand for packed food products due to rising hygiene and health awareness. The U.S. Census Bureau suggests that, in October 2020, the sales in the grocery sector shot by 26.9% compared to September 2020.
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬
New and improved packaging adopted by major manufacturers is boosting the growth of the market. For instance, recently, Nestle launched first of its kind single-material pouch packaging for its baby food products. The new designed-to-be-recyclable pouch is made from polypropylene (PP). With the launch of new packaging, the company aims to manufacture 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. Additionally, to attract retail customers, key manufacturers are launching new and improved products in the market which in turn is driving the growth of the global baby food market. For instance, in April 2021, Heinz launched three new plant-based baby food products on the market. The new products include saucy pasta stars with beans & carrots, risotto with chickpeas & pumpkin, and potato bake with green beans & sweet garden peas.
Vegetables and other green plant proteins are key ingredients in baby foods that are low in sugar and high in nutrition. Therefore, the rising demand for vegetable content in baby food is expected to bolster the growth of the baby food market during the forecast period. Additionally, growing concerns about added chemicals and increasing health awareness are contributing to increased demand for natural and organic food products among consumers.
