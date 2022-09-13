Global Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market worth $ 2.80 Billion by 2030 - InsightAce Analytic

Global Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market Info Global Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market seg

Global Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market will be valued at US$ 1.16 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 2.80 Billion by 2030

Major market players in the Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing market include Stevanato Group, Gerresheimer AG, Haselmeier, Elcam Drug Delivery Devices (E3D), Jabil Healthcare, SHL Medical” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market- by Product (Disposable Autoinjectors, Reusable Autoinjectors, Wearable Injector and Smart/Connected Autoinjectors), Application (Anaphylaxis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis. Diabetes and Others), End-User (Homecare, Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Services), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing market will be valued at US$ 1.16 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 2.80 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.4% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Autoinjector devices make the rapid delivery of medications and antidotes possible, which people can even use without medical training. They are, therefore, efficient for managing emergencies and large numbers of casualties. For the self-administration of epinephrine (to prevent anaphylaxis), by migraine patients (to provide immediate pain relief), and for medical and emergency treatments, autoinjectors are frequently used. Patients with diseases requiring numerous daily injections are increasingly using autoinjectors.

The rise in cases of rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and growth hormone abnormalities among patients is one of the main factors driving the autoinjector contract manufacturing market. Because they enable patients to inject their prescriptions without hesitation because of a phobia of the needle-based drug delivery technique, autoinjectors are becoming increasingly popular. Autoinjectors can be used anywhere without discomforting the user or anyone nearby. Because the device's main body does not need to be changed after each injection, autoinjectors reduce the user's cost per injection. The development of the autoinjector contract manufacturing business is being restrained by companies' increased R&D efforts to create easily accessible, economically viable, and cutting-edge technology-based autoinjectors for treating chronic illnesses. However, the preference for other methods of medication administration, such as oral diabetes medications and nasal epinephrine sprays, is projected to lessen the need for autoinjector devices. The market's growth is further constrained by the development of needle-free medication administration techniques such as jet injectors.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing market majorly. Injections are a common treatment for many older people in the area, especially those with rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes. The major insurance programs in the area have also contributed to the growth of the market for Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing. In addition, the Asia Pacific Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing market is expected to register significant growth. The region's market is expanding primarily due to the high prevalence of diabetes and developing healthcare infrastructure, which has drawn several renowned autoinjector device manufacturers here.

Major market players operating in the Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing market include Phillips-Midsize (a Molex Company), Elcam Drug Delivery Devices (E3D) (Elcam Medical), Jabil Healthcare, Dali Medical Devices, Ypsomed Delivery Systems (YDS), SHL Medical, Haselmeier, Owen Mumford, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), CCBio, Nemera (Copernicus), Recipharm AB, Sonceboz, Solteam Medical, Stevanato Group, Union Medico ApS., Neuma Engineering, Emperra, Eitan Medical, Enable Injections, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Delfi Medical, Wanchai Medical, and Other Prominent Player.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In June 2022, Sustainable medication delivery is becoming a higher concern for the pharmaceutical business, so Jabil Healthcare introduced the Xfinity autoinjector platform, a reusable and modular solution for subcutaneous (S.C.) drug self-administration. Through integrated sensors and electronics, the Qfinity+ autoinjector, a linked version of the handheld device, enables medical teams to monitor the treatment and compliance of their patients remotely.

• In May 2021, The Aria Smart Autoinjector platform was introduced by Phillips-Medisize to foster innovation, distinctiveness, and sustainability in the digital drug-delivery device market. This most recent innovation will improve patient care with a smaller environmental impact thanks to a small, straightforward, smart injection device with a reusable electronic drive unit and single-use, disposable cassettes.

Market Segments

Global Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Disposable Autoinjectors

• Reusable Autoinjectors

• Wearable Injector

• Smart/Connected Autoinjectors

Global Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Anaphylaxis

• Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Multiple Sclerosis

• Diabetes

• Others

Global Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Homecare

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Ambulatory Services

Global Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

