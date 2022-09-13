Global Allogenic Cell Therapies Market worth $ 2.42 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Allogenic Cell Therapies Market info Global Allogenic Cell Therapies Market seg

Global Allogenic Cell Therapiesmarketwill be valued at US$ 988.37 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 2424.72 Million by 2030

Major market players operating in the Allogenic Cell Therapies market includeAtaraBiotherapeutics, ArtivaBiotherapeutic, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Adicet Bio, Inc, Allogene Therapeutics, Athersys

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Allogenic Cell Therapies Market- by Cell Type(Cardiosphere-Derived Cells (CDCs), Fibroblasts, T-cells, Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs), Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs) and Others),Tissue Source(Skin, Blood, PBC, BM and Others), Indication (Acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), Chronic Ulcers and Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Osteoarthritis, Crohn’s Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, Solid Tumors/Cancers and Others (Alzheimer’s Disease, etc.)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Allogenic Cell Therapiesmarketwill be valued at US$ 988.37 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 2424.72 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.7% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Products used in allogeneic cell treatment are showing promising pre- and post-clinical outcomes. Healthy cells from unrelated donors are used to construct allogeneic cell treatments, which rely on a single source of cells to treat many patients. The patient obtains healthy cells (stem cells) from a donor to replace their own damaged or destroyed cells throughout the treatment. As a result of the rising demand for new and improved therapies for immunological, neurodegenerative, and myocardial infarctions, allogeneic cell therapy sales, stem cell therapy activity, research activity, and financing for cell-based research have all increased.

Several factors, such as the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, rising government funding for stem cell therapies, an ageing population, developing healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, expanding public awareness about the benefits of allogeneic cell therapies, and more are anticipated to drive the demand for the allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing market during the forecast period. Allogeneic cell therapies are being introduced by numerous pharmaceutical companies to treat patients with chronic illnesses. In response to the growing need for low-cost and efficient cell and gene therapies, outsourcing contract research organisations (CROs) have boosted bioassay services, enhancing market growth prospects in the near future. Allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing, however, may experience growth restrictions in the upcoming years as a result of high development costs and issues with immunological rejection. North America is anticipated to contribute to the Allogenic Cell Therapies market due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, increased R&D investments in cell therapy research, and the rapid uptake of cutting-edge technology. In addition, the Asia PacificAllogenic Cell Therapies market is expected to register significant growth. The growing pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in the region, together with rising investments in cell therapy, has played a vital role in the market's growth in the APAC region.

Major market players operating in the Allogenic Cell Therapies market includeAtaraBiotherapeutics, ArtivaBiotherapeutic, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Adicet Bio, Inc., Allogene Therapeutics, Athersys, Inc., BioCardia Inc., Bluebird Bio, BlueRock Therapeutics LP, Bone Therapeutics, Celyad, Capricor Therapeutics, Cellectis, Cyto Therapeutics Pty Limited, Cynata Therapeutics, Century Therapeutics, GammaDelta Therapeutics Limited, Fate Therapeutics, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Organogenesis Inc., Mesoblast Ltd, MEDIPOST, Nkarta, Inc., NantKwest, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, Regeneus, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., Stempeutics, Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., TiGenix (Takeda) and TCR² Therapeutics.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2022,Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), an allogeneic cell therapy, was tested in a Phase 3 trial on patients with CLBP (chronic low back pain) associated with DDD. Mesoblast Limited (Australi), a global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, presented the 36-month follow-up results (degenerative disc disease). In this study, a single intra-discal injection of the rexlemestrocel-L+hyaluronic acid (HA) carrier resulted in a significant three-year reduction in back pain.

• In November 2021, a non-binding term sheet for the global rights to ALLOB, the allogeneic bone cell therapy of BONE THERAPEUTICS (Belgium), was signed between Link Health Pharma Co., Ltd. and the cell therapy firm.

Market Segments

Global Allogenic Cell Therapies Market, by Cell Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Cardiosphere-Derived Cells (CDCs)

• Fibroblasts

• T-cells

• Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)

• Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs)

• Others

Global Allogenic Cell Therapies Market, by Tissue Source, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Skin

• Blood

• PBC

• BM

• Others

Global Allogenic Cell Therapies Market, by Indication, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD)

• Chronic Ulcers and Diabetic Foot Ulcers

• Osteoarthritis

• Crohn’s Disease

• Cardiovascular Disease

• Solid Tumors/Cancers

• Others (Alzheimer’s Disease, etc.)

Global Allogenic Cell Therapies Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Allogenic Cell Therapies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Allogenic Cell Therapies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Allogenic Cell Therapies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Allogenic Cell Therapies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Allogenic Cell Therapies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

