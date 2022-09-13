High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size 2022, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Report 2027

High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Report

The global ship-to-shore cranes market size reached US$ 2.73 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 3.71 Billion, growing at 5.10% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “High Performance Computing (HPC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global high-performance computing market size reached a value of US$ 38.06 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 52.71 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2022-2027.

High-performance computing is an exercise to aggregate the computing power that performs collateral processing for running advanced application programs efficiently, speedily and reliably. Various servers and micro-servers are entailed in HPC systems for smooth operation. Nowadays, HPC systems are gaining traction as they are designed to supply improved analytics, modeling, development cycles and analyzing data.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/high-performance-computing-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising demand for HPC systems in numerous industries, such as medical, research, government, defense and finance, primarily drives the market. For instance, the rising usage of computed tomography (CT) scanning and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in the healthcare sector that requires quick and accurate results from the processing of complex algorithms has led to the widespread adoption of HPC systems.

In addition, due to the growing utilization of cloud service providers (CSPs) by enterprises that provide turn-key HPC solutions customized to the specific workload, key players have vast opportunities in the industry.

Moreover, the acquisition of the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the emergence of Industry 4.0, significant growth in the information technology (IT), and increasing research and development activities by key players are some of the other factors impelling the market growth.

Global High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Who are the major players operating in the high performance computing market?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Microsoft Corporation, NetApp Inc. and Nvidia Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, deployment type and end use.

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Software and Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by End Use:

• Aerospace and Defense

• Energy and Utilities

• BFSI

• Media and Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Life Science and Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/high-performance-computing-market

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse IMARC Group Other Latest Research Report:

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/artificial-intelligence-chip-market

Managed Mobility Services Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/managed-mobility-services-market

Virtual Private Network Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/virtual-private-network-market

Wireless Gigabit Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wireless-gigabit-market

Automated Guided Vehicles Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automated-guided-vehicles-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800