Global Industry Trends in Fast Food Market Size & Share Will Surpass US$998 billion by the end of 2028 - ZMR Report

Global Fast Food Market

The fast food market is likely to cross more than $998 bn by the end of 2028 & is likely to develop at a CAGR of more than 4.6% over the forecast years.

According to The report, the global fast food market will garner revenue worth $998 Bn by 2028. The market is projected to record a cumulative growth rate of approximately 4.6% over the forecast years

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the analysts at Zion Market Research, The global fast-food market size was valued at $647.7 billion in 2021 and is likely to surpass $998 billion by the end of 2028 with a compound annual rate of 4.6% over the forecast years. The report facilitates in-depth insights into the key growth drivers, emerging trends, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the global market. Furthermore, investor and stakeholder space is well elaborated in the repertoire.Fast foods are an alternative to homemade food. It is served in a large number of quick-service restaurants, hotels, and street vendor shops. These are largely manufactured with the help of pre-cooked ingredients, so it consumes less time to cook when compared to other meals. Burgers, sandwiches, and noodles are some of the popular fast food options.Suppliers are lately innovating new food options with the help of meatloaf, onion, bacon, cheese, and other ingredients to capture a larger customer base. Fast food was developed by manufacturers as a key marketing strategy to capture a huge population of travelers and busy commuters who cannot afford to wait in hotels for their meals. The growing disposable income of people is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global fast-food market. Apart from this, the affordability and convenience offered by fast food is another key factor complementing the demand.-Western lifestyle is spreading fast globally, thereby expanding the scope of developing markets all across the world. Nowadays, a growing number of consumers are spending largely on fast foods both as a part of their social lifestyle and fatty food cravings.-Additionally, the busy and hectic lifestyle of people makes it difficult to cook a meal at home or wait for their regular meal at hotels, therefore customers with rigid time constraints rely completely on fast food options.-However, due to the growing number of such consumers, manufacturers are combining healthy ingredients with fast-food meals to make them more attractive and healthy for consumers.-The growing industrialization and urbanization, along with the rapid economic growth in the middle-class population, are likely to drive the growth of the global fast-food market. The adoption of aggressive marketing strategies by people like target marketing will further expand the scope of the market. The advent of e-commerce has scaled up the affordability, accessibility, and availability of fast food meals which is further expected to propel the demand over the forecast period. Also, manufacturers have come up with natural components, hormone-free meat, organic vegetables, and unprocessed cheese to retain their customers in the growing trend of healthy eating. However, such a remarkable transformation in the global market is likely to pave the way for enormous growth opportunities in the forthcoming years, thereby expanding its growth indefinitely. Market Segmentation The global fast-food market can be segmented into end-user, product type, and region. The quick-service restaurant segment holds the largest share in the global market due to its high expansion rate. Quick service restaurants have significantly grown during the pandemic due to the growing support for delivery applications.๐‘ฉ๐’š ๐’‘๐’“๐’๐’ ๐’–๐’„๐’•, the market can be segmented into seafood, Latin American food, chicken, burger, sandwich, pasta, pizza, and others. The burger segment accounts for the largest share in the global market due to its high demand in the market. Additionally, its high growth can be attributed to the variety of burger options available in the market, like venison, beef, and other protein products. By region, North America accounts for the largest share in the global fast-food market due to the availability of a wide range of fast food cuisines and budget-friendly snacks with different flavors. The Asia Pacific is another leading region in the global market due to the growing disposable income of the people in the region along with the fast proliferating western lifestyle among consumers. Some of the significant players in the global fast-food market include: Restaurant Brands International Inc., CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., Doctor's Associates Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc., Yum Brands Inc., McDonaldโ€™s, Jack in the Box Inc., Dominoโ€™s Pizza Inc., Auntie Anneโ€™s Franchisor SPV LLC Recent Developments 1) McDonald's Corporation (MCD) announced the acquisition of Dynamic Yield in March 2019. 2) Westlife Development Ltd, in January 2021, announced to the opening of three new stores in this quarter. Pizza To Dominate Type Segment Over 2021-2028 The segmental growth over the forecast timeline is attributed to the growing intake of pizzas by the working population in the countries of Asia, North America, and Europe. Moreover, with an increase in the outlets of Domino, Pizza Hut, and Papa John across the globe, the pizza segment is likely to make notable contributions to fast food market revenue in the coming years. Fast Food Market: Restraints Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, a significant transformation in the eating habits of people has been observed. 