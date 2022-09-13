Global Industry Trends in Fast Food Market Size & Share Will Surpass US$998 billion by the end of 2028 - ZMR Report
The fast food market is likely to cross more than $998 bn by the end of 2028 & is likely to develop at a CAGR of more than 4.6% over the forecast years.
According to The report, the global fast food market will garner revenue worth $998 Bn by 2028. The market is projected to record a cumulative growth rate of approximately 4.6% over the forecast years”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the analysts at Zion Market Research, The global fast-food market size was valued at $647.7 billion in 2021 and is likely to surpass $998 billion by the end of 2028 with a compound annual rate of 4.6% over the forecast years. The report facilitates in-depth insights into the key growth drivers, emerging trends, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the global market. Furthermore, investor and stakeholder space is well elaborated in the repertoire.
— Zion Market Research
Fast foods are an alternative to homemade food. It is served in a large number of quick-service restaurants, hotels, and street vendor shops. These are largely manufactured with the help of pre-cooked ingredients, so it consumes less time to cook when compared to other meals. Burgers, sandwiches, and noodles are some of the popular fast food options.
Suppliers are lately innovating new food options with the help of meatloaf, onion, bacon, cheese, and other ingredients to capture a larger customer base. Fast food was developed by manufacturers as a key marketing strategy to capture a huge population of travelers and busy commuters who cannot afford to wait in hotels for their meals.
𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟏𝟎 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟏𝟑 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟏𝟏𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 𝐨𝐧 “𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 – 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”.
𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐒𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐋𝐄 [𝐏𝐃𝐅-𝐄-𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊] @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/fast-food-market
𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
-The growing disposable income of people is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global fast-food market. Apart from this, the affordability and convenience offered by fast food is another key factor complementing the demand.
-Western lifestyle is spreading fast globally, thereby expanding the scope of developing markets all across the world. Nowadays, a growing number of consumers are spending largely on fast foods both as a part of their social lifestyle and fatty food cravings.
-Additionally, the busy and hectic lifestyle of people makes it difficult to cook a meal at home or wait for their regular meal at hotels, therefore customers with rigid time constraints rely completely on fast food options.
-However, due to the growing number of such consumers, manufacturers are combining healthy ingredients with fast-food meals to make them more attractive and healthy for consumers.
-The growing industrialization and urbanization, along with the rapid economic growth in the middle-class population, are likely to drive the growth of the global fast-food market. The adoption of aggressive marketing strategies by people like target marketing will further expand the scope of the market.
-The advent of e-commerce has scaled up the affordability, accessibility, and availability of fast food meals which is further expected to propel the demand over the forecast period.
-Also, manufacturers have come up with natural components, hormone-free meat, organic vegetables, and unprocessed cheese to retain their customers in the growing trend of healthy eating.
-However, such a remarkable transformation in the global market is likely to pave the way for enormous growth opportunities in the forthcoming years, thereby expanding its growth indefinitely.
𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 “𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰, 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 – 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.” 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fast-food-market
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
The global fast-food market can be segmented into end-user, product type, and region.
𝑩𝒚 𝒆𝒏𝒅-𝒖𝒔𝒆𝒓, the market can be segmented into quick-service restaurants, fast-casual restaurants, and others. The quick-service restaurant segment holds the largest share in the global market due to its high expansion rate. Quick service restaurants have significantly grown during the pandemic due to the growing support for delivery applications.
𝑩𝒚 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕, the market can be segmented into seafood, Latin American food, chicken, burger, sandwich, pasta, pizza, and others. The burger segment accounts for the largest share in the global market due to its high demand in the market. Additionally, its high growth can be attributed to the variety of burger options available in the market, like venison, beef, and other protein products.
𝑩𝒚 𝒓𝒆𝒈𝒊𝒐𝒏, North America accounts for the largest share in the global fast-food market due to the availability of a wide range of fast food cuisines and budget-friendly snacks with different flavors.
The Asia Pacific is another leading region in the global market due to the growing disposable income of the people in the region along with the fast proliferating western lifestyle among consumers.
𝑰𝒏𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒆𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒑𝒖𝒓𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/fast-food-market
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭-𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞
-Restaurant Brands International Inc.
-CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.
-Doctor's Associates Inc.
-Inspire Brands Inc.
-Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc.
-Yum Brands Inc.
-McDonald’s
-Jack in the Box Inc.
-Domino’s Pizza Inc.
-Auntie Anne’s Franchisor SPV LLC
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
1)McDonald's Corporation (MCD) announced the acquisition of Dynamic Yield in March 2019.
2)Westlife Development Ltd, in January 2021, announced to the opening of three new stores in this quarter.
𝐏𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐚 𝐓𝐨 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖
The segmental growth over the forecast timeline is attributed to the growing intake of pizzas by the working population in the countries of Asia, North America, and Europe. Moreover, with an increase in the outlets of Domino, Pizza Hut, and Papa John across the globe, the pizza segment is likely to make notable contributions to fast food market revenue in the coming years.
𝑷𝒖𝒓𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒂 𝒅𝒊𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒕 𝒄𝒐𝒑𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑻𝑶𝑪 @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/fast-food-market
𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, a significant transformation in the eating habits of people has been observed. Many people nowadays are looking for healthier alternatives to fast food options, therefore it is likely to impede the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.
𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒
1)Which key factors will influence fast-food market growth over 2022-2028?
2)What will be the value of the fast-food market
3)Which are the key major players in the fast-food market growth?
𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2017/03/01/929307/0/en/Global-Fast-Food-Market-will-reach-USD-690-80-Billion-in-2022-Zion-Market-Research.html
𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fast-food-market-size-worth-998-billion-globally-by-2028-at-4-6-cagrincluding-covid-19-impact-analysis-exclusive-report-by-zion-market-research-301494814.html
𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/589763567/beer-market-estimated-to-garner-usd-814-54-billion-by-2028-with-a-cagr-of-3-4-statistics-report-by-zmr
𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/589397263/statistics-report-global-vegetable-oil-market-2019-share-with-cagr-5-20-by-2025
𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cheese-market
𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
Kavita.m@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other