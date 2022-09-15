Gabrielle Anderman "Reparable Arm" Solo Exhibition

Detail: Bound Gabrielle Anderman: Fleeting Innocence Shoebox Arts Logo

Gabrielle Anderman investigates female trauma, power and resistance with her solo exhibition “Reparable Arm” opening Sept 28 at TAG Gallery, Los Angeles

I am driven to explore and express our vulnerabilities, to create works that touch upon subjects that are difficult to talk about...I want to touch something beyond words, beyond the mind.” — Gabrielle Anderman