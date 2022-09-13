Serum Free Media Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Serum Free Media Market Report To Be Driven By Rising Cases Of Chronical Diseases In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Serum Free Media Market Size Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global serum free media market, assessing the market based on its segments like media type, end-use, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/serum-free-media-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%
The serum-free media market is driven by the increasing production of biopharmaceuticals due to growing number of biologics used for diagnosis of different diseases. The global serum free media market will show an upward growth trajectory owing to rise in the number of infections, increase in incidences of chronic diseases, and growth in the number of people who are occupying the geriatric age group. Rise in demand for immunotherapy is further aiding the growth of serum free media market.
Industry Definition and Major Segments:
Serum free media (SFM) allows researchers to grow a selected cell type or perform a selected application within the absence of serum. Advantages of using serum free media include a more consistent performance, increased growth and productivity, better control over physiological responsiveness, and to reduce risk of contamination by serum-borne adventitious agents in cell culture.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/serum-free-media-market
Based on media type, the industry can be divided into:
Protein Expression Media
Stem Cell Media
Hybridoma Media
Primary Cell Media
Insect Cell Media
Immunology Media
CHO Cell Culture
Chemically Defined
Others
The end-uses of the product can be divided into the following:
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Clinical Research Organisations
Academic Research Centres
Others
The regional markets can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.
Market Trends:
Growth in the number of people who are occupying the geriatric age group which will see an additional two billion people belonging to the age bracket of 60 an above in another 30 years. Four in every ten people in the United States alone, are suffering from more than one chronic disease; six in every ten are suffering from at least one, which is leading demand for immunotherapy. Increasing number of CMOs (contract manufacturing organisations) are further expected to enforce serum-free media market. With increasing expenditure on R&D by the biopharmaceutical companies for the evolution of new biological products can enhance the serum-free media market revenue generation in the future.
Key Market Players:
The major players in the market are Lonza Group Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Nippon Genetics Co. Ltd., and MP Biomedicals LLC, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Acetonitrile Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/acetonitrile-market
Data Centre Rack Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/data-centre-rack-market
Medical Wellness Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medical-wellness-market
Anti-Caking Agents Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/anti-caking-agents-market
Butylene Glycol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/butylene-glycol-market
Aprotic Solvents Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aprotic-solvents-market
Power Inverter Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/power-inverter-market
Top Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-ion-battery-companies
Instant Coffee Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/instant-coffee-market
Data Centre Server Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/data-centre-server-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective, and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Ian Bell
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other