At 4.1% CAGR, Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Share Surpass US$ 6.4 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

The Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market was estimated at USD 3.4 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% between 2022 and 2030. ”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market was estimated at USD 3.4 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% between 2022 and 2030.
Agricultural Adjuvants Market: Overview
The revenue of the agricultural adjuvant has increased in recent years due to a growing concern about the excessive use of pesticides. Large-scale contamination of the water bodies in various nations is caused because of the use of various chemicals in had excessive fashion and these chemicals run to the water bodies. In recent years it has been noted that the groundwater in the European nations contains excessive amounts of different types of pesticides. Add the Shelby another factor that will help in the growth of the market and major adoption of agricultural adjuvants in the European nations during the forecast period.
Agricultural Adjuvants Market: Growth Drivers
Most of the agricultural adjuvants are mixed with the chemicals which are used for crop protection or derived from toxic chemical sources and from petroleum. And when these products are used in excessive amounts it has harmful effects on the environment it also affects human health. The crop’s quality and nutritional content are also affected.
The government of various nations has taken steps in order to increase the production of sustainable products and environmentally friendly products. And these steps taken by the government authorities will create more demand for the products that are naturally derived as such products do not have larger risks or threats to the environment as compared to the products that are derived from petroleum oil. The use of toxic products will reduce to a great extent as these products lead to bio-accumulation which is extremely harmful to the ecosystem.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Agricultural Adjuvants Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.1% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Agricultural Adjuvants Market size was valued at around USD 3.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.4 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The presence of various regulations in different countries of the world which are associated with the registering and manufacturing of agricultural adjuvants makes it extremely difficult for the exporters to maintain their production facilities and comply with the specifications given by the country.
D)Constant research and development in this field have led to the enhancements of the technology which has led to an increased application of adjuvants in the crops.
E)Increasing concerns about the environment will lead to a decreased use of the agents that are petroleum based.
Regional Landscape
The Asia Pacific region will have the largest market share in the coming years and it has dominated the market in the past. It had accounted for a share of about 36% in the past in terms of revenue and it will continue to grow well. There are many factors that have led to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region which include increased population, different types of crops and the availability of vast stretches of arable land. Another reason that will help in the growth of the market is the increased purchasing power.
Rapid industrialization and urbanization are some of the factors that will lead to the growth of the market as the availability of land reduces. Agrochemicals are used on a large scale in order to increase yield and productivity. In the countries like Japan, China and India there is a maximum consumption of agricultural adjuvants.
Key Players
Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH
Atlas Copco AB
Berkshire Hathaway
Ciasons Industrial
Desran Compressor
Doosan Corporation
Ebara Corporation
Elgi Equipments Limited
Gardner Denver Holdings
Hitachi, Ltd.
Indo-Air Compressors Pvt. Ltd.
Ingersoll-Rand plc
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited
Kobe Steel, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
NINGBO XINDA GROUP CO.
Stanley Black & Decker Corporation
Suzler Ltd
VMAC Global Technology Inc.
The Agricultural Adjuvants Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Utility adjuvants
Activator adjuvantas
By Application
Insecticides
Fungicides
Herbicides
Others
By Crop
Oilseeds and pulses
Cereals and grains
Fruits and vegetables
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
