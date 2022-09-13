Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,433 in the last 365 days.

Beekin announces partnership with Green Street Advisors

Beekin

Beekin

Green Street

Green Street

Beekin’s product innovation and excellence in machine learning stood out through our product discovery phase.”
— Andrew McCulloch, Head of Data and Analytics at Green Street
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beekin Inc. (“Beekin”), a next-generation AI platform, announced a data partnership with Green Street, a leading commercial real estate intelligence and analytics provider.

Green Street will utilize Beekin’s nationwide asset-level rent models to augment market data solutions to institutional investors globally as part of this partnership.

Vidur Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Beekin, said: “We admire Green Street’s market-leading franchise for research, data, and analytics. In a tough market, transparency and efficiency are imperative and power better investment decisions. Against the backdrop of a housing crisis, investors are seeking answers to some very tough questions. We built Beekin with the belief that better information builds an efficient market. Every day, billions of dollars worth of real estate move closer to that outcome with Beekin’s solution suite.”

Andrew McCulloch, Head of Data and Analytics, commented: “Green Street strives to drive transparency and innovation in the real estate space, and to build analytical tools that help our clients make more informed capital allocation decisions. Beekin’s product innovation and excellence in machine learning stood out through our product discovery phase. In collaborating with Beekin, we reaffirm our commitment to bringing best-of-breed solutions to institutional real estate investors.”

About Beekin

Beekin is a next-generation AI platform for institutional investors and lenders to rental housing. By leveraging Big Data and advanced machine learning, Beekin’s patented solutions drive efficiency through better underwriting, better asset management, and measurable social impact across market rate, affordable, and workforce housing.

Beekin optimizes assets for Top-5 real estate asset managers, NMHC Top-10 operators, and lenders across the United States.

The Beekin team comprises former REIT executives, scientists from 7 of the top 20 research universities, and real estate investors. For more information, visit beekin.co.

Beekin Media Contact
Daniel Lee
Director of Marketing
Daniel@beekin.co
(917)-720-3422

About Green Street

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

Green Street Media Contact
Stacey Corso
PR Manager
scorso@greenstreet.com
(415) 672-6460

Daniel Lee
Beekin
+1 917-720-3422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Beekin announces partnership with Green Street Advisors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.