Ground Support Equipment Market: Cargo Handling Application to Surpass at 10.8% CAGR During 2020-2027

Ground support equipment market expected to reach $22.0 billion, 6.7% CAGR during 2019-2027, Non-powered GSE type set to grow at 7.7% CAGR, says AMR.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ground support equipment market garnered $12.1 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $23.6 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market, covering aspects such as the key investment pockets, drivers, restraints, & opportunities, major market segments, strategic developments, and competitive landscape.

Rise in air traffic and cargo, increased focus of airports on enhancing operational efficiency, high service standards, and leasing of ground support equipment are the factors responsible for the market growth. However, high costs associated with the purchase, installation, and maintenance of the equipment impede the growth of the market. Conversely, increased focus toward procurement of greener GSE, outsourcing of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) to the third party, and the emerging use of wireless technology is expected to create new opportunities for the market.

Download Sample Report to Explore More:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2174

Among types, the powered GSE segment captured more than two-thirds of the market share in 2016 and would maintain its dominance during the study period. However, the non-powered GSE segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the aircraft handling segment was the largest in 2016, contributing more than two-fifths of the total revenue and would dominate the market through 2023. However, the cargo handling segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the study period.

The market across North America held more than two-fifths of the market share in 2016 and would maintain its dominance throughout the study period. However, the market in LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) would grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The other regions considered for the study include Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The prominent players discussed in the report are Tug Technologies Corporation, GATE GSE, Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment Co., Ltd., Imai Aero-Equipment Mfg. Co. Ltd., Mallaghan Engineering, Ltd., AERO Specialties, Inc., Cavotec SA, Flightline Support Ltd., JBT Corporation, and Douglas Equipment Ltd. They have adopted various market strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launch to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Want to buy this Report, Do Purchase Inquiry:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2174

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

