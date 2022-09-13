papmall® international marketplace has recently joined the 2022 Premier Partner with Google papmall® international marketplace proudly announces to be a part of the Google Partners International Growth Program (Think with Google) papmall® international marketplace - a member of the Google Partners International Growth Program (Think with Google) and 2022 Premier Partner with Google

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- New achievements of papmall 2022 Premier Partner with Google and Google Partners International Growth Program (Think with Google)papmall, an international marketplace company, announces that it has joined the ranks of 2022 Premier Partner with Google and Google Partners International Growth Program (Think with Google), offering benefits to its seller clients since advertising and marketing industries have recently been more prevalent.To achieve this, papmall® is already among one of the top companies within Singapore since it is the most competitive market in APAC and has met all of the Partner requirements. It is taking on a new role in offering their clients benefits, based on the Google Premier Partner packages. The company continues to maintain an optimization score of at least 70%, demonstrating that they have properly configured their clients' accounts.Besides that, the capacity to continually assist their clients in identifying new growth possibilities and maintaining their performance on a continuous basis is demonstrated by the fact that it managed at least $10,000 USD in ad spend in the last 90 days. At least 50% of papmall's account strategists have obtained Google Ads certifications as proof of their expertise on the platform. Furthermore, papmallsupports seller clients by running domain ads on all the communication channels, they will actively approach their own buyers.“We are proud to be one of the Premier Google Partners in the Asia Pacific region. We will always commit and be with our seller clients in this globalization journey ahead. Their future successes are our successes as well.” - CEO of papmall- Jimmy LeeAnother exclusive partner program called Google Partners International Growth Program (Think with Google) allows papmallto help seller clients enter new markets globally. It means that partners in this program has ability to access to new resources to help them in:• Expanding the prospects for global clients.• Identifying future target market performance in other nations.• Implementing corporate strategies for worldwide expansion.• Identifying the market for the company based on its performance.Support for customized internationalization operations, including recommendations and materials specifically related to:• Location• Funding• Customer satisfaction• Logistics for distributionpapmallis able to provide market insights and forecasted data for seller clients to expand their businesses to new markets with free materials and reports, based on all platforms and other communication channels. It solves all of the seller's concerns, such as ...• Try using PPC (pay-per-click) to go abroad before but sellers are having difficulties getting it to work?• Identify specific markets sellers want to enter for the first time.• Seek to find prospective future market expansions.The Google Partners program offers Member, Partner, and Premier Partner levels of participation. Each level offers a diverse range of benefits and opportunities to improve your relationship with Google.As the international partner for freelancers and businesses, papmallis prepared to offer strategic leadership. Due to its participation in the program, education, resources, practical experience, and support needed to grow its company in a competitive worldwide market.

