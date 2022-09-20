Global Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Market Growth Trajectory

Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the brain and neuroimaging devices market size is expected to grow from $33.17 billion in 2021 to $35.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The global brain and neuroimaging device market is expected to grow to $43.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. An increase in the incidence of neurological disorders is expected to drive the market.

Key Trends In The Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Market

Companies and researchers are focusing on developing portable brain scanners that are expected to revolutionize brain imaging by lowering the cost of devices, making them affordable and accessible to all.

Overview Of The Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Market

The brain and neuroimaging devices market consists of sales of brain and neuroimaging devices and related services by businesses that manufacture them. Brain and neuroimaging devices are medical devices used to capture the structure and function of the brain for studying the areas affected by neurological disorders, brain functioning, and activity of the brain.

Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Imaging Type: Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Electroencephalography (EEG), Magneto Encephalography (MEG), Others

• By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• By Application: Parkinson’s Disease, Traumatic Brain Injury, Epilepsy, Dementia, Sleep Disorders, Others

• By Geography: The global brain and neuroimaging devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as GE, Siemens, Philips, Canon, Hitachi Medical Systems, Medtronic Plc, EB Neuro S.p.A., Neurosoft, MinFound Medical Systems Co Ltd, and Elekta.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides a brain and neuroimaging devices global market overview. The market report analyzes brain and neuroimaging devices global market size, brain and neuroimaging devices global market share, brain and neuroimaging devices global market growth drivers, brain and neuroimaging devices global market segments, brain and neuroimaging devices global market major players, brain and neuroimaging devices global market growth across geographies, brain and neuroimaging devices global market trends and brain and neuroimaging devices global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The brain and neuroimaging devices global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

