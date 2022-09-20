Cards & Payments Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2022”, the cards & payments market is expected to grow from $763.2 billion in 2021 to $847.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The global card and payment market is then expected to grow to $1,269.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of cards & payments market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3576&type=smp

Key Trends In The Cards & Payments Market

Cards and payments companies are investing in technologies and formulating guidelines to prevent card and payment fraud. In this regard, payment service providers and merchants have implemented various solutions including the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance, EMV technology, 3-D Secure services, tokenization, biometrics, and end-to-end encryption.

Overview Of The Cards & Payments Market

The cards and payments market consists of sales of cards and payments services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in storing, processing, and transmitting payment card data.

Learn more on the global cards & payments market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cards-and-payments-global-market-report

Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Cards, Payments

• By Institution Type: Banking Institutions, Non-Banking Institutions

• By Application: Food and Groceries, Health and Pharmacy, Restaurants and Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Tourism, Others

• Subsegments Covered: Credit Card, Debit Card, Charge Card, Prepaid Card

• By Geography: The global cards & payments market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as American Express, Banco Santander, Visa, PayPal, MasterCard, Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Apple, China Construction Bank, and Intesa Sanpaolo.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides a cards & payments global market overview. The market report gives cards & payments global market analysis, cards & payments global market size, cards & payments market growth drivers, cards & payments global market segments, cards & payments market major players, cards & payments market growth across geographies, and cards & payments market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The cards & payments market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-payment-technologies-global-market-report

Payments Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/payments-global-market-report

Cards Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cards-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model