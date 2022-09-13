Submit Release
Calling for the Immediate Cessation of Hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The United States is deeply concerned about reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including reported strikes against settlements and civilian infrastructure inside Armenia.  As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict.  We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately. 

