Georgia Fair Offer Announces New Goal To Reach Out To More Homeowners By Expanding Service Locations

Owner, Kelly Sollinger

Georgia Fair Offer aims to help more homeowners sell their houses fast and hassle-free through its tried and tested house-selling solution.

We help homeowners sell for cash instead of listing traditionally with a realtor. This type of sale isn't for everyone, but it's a great option for those needing a quick sale without hassles” — Kelly Sollinger

ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia Fair Offer , one of the most trusted fast cash house buyers in Roswell GA, has announced the expansion of its service locations across Georgia.The continuous increase in demand for cash house buyers in Georgia has prompted Georgia Fair Offer to reach out to more potential sellers in Atlanta and across Georgia.According to its owner and spokesperson, Kelly Sollinger, the reason behind the expansion of Georgia Fair Offer’s house-buying service is to help more people.“I am currently working on expanding my reach to more potential homeowners across Georgia. The larger my network, the more people I can help,” shared Sollinger.Sollinger further shared that he wanted to bring the right home buying solution to each homeowner that needed his help.“I want to be every homeowner’s solution to their housing problem. Whether their house was flooded, they are selling as is, or if they need to sell fast due to moving out of state, I want to be the person they can rely on because I have earned their trust,” Sollinger explained.Improving their communities one door at a time, according to Sollinger, is Georgia Fair Offer’s mission, and it is done by providing transparent and quick house-selling solutions to its potential clients.With Georgia Fair Offer, Atlanta homeowners can sell their houses quickly with no fees, repairs, or clean-up.Georgia Fair Offer assures potential clients that transactions can close in as short as 14 days.Here is the exact statement lifted from their website -“Sell your house the EASY way! We buy houses in Atlanta and the surrounding counties in ANY condition, and we pay you CASH fast and can close in as little as 14 days.”As one of Georgia's most trusted fast cash house buyers, Georgia Fair Offer prioritizes quality customer service to build trust with its clients. The company is highly-rated and recommended by most of its customers.Tomas Satas, a satisfied Georgia Fair Offer client, wrote this review on the company’s Google My Business page.“Words cannot explain my amazing experience with Kelly and the Georgia Fair Offer team. Kelly is extremely knowledgeable about all things Real Estate and even went out of his way to make things happen throughout the whole entire deal. I am so thankful that I chose to work with Kelly and his team. Don't even think about working with anybody else, you will be super happy that you chose Georgia Fair Offer.”Jake Flosi, another satisfied client, praises Kelly Sollinger’s work ethic and recommended Georgia Fair Offer service to other homeowners.“Kelly was extremely professional and provided market knowledge that is second to none. Don't think twice about working with them. His solution was exactly what we needed and felt confident about moving forward.”Georgia Fair Offer is a family-run real estate company that provides quick and fair cash offers for houses. It specializes in foreclosures, mortgage relief, and creative financing.The company is based in Roswell, Georgia but caters to the entire Atlanta metro area.Homeowners in Georgia interested in trying Georgia Fair Offer’s house-buying services can contact its team directly via phone at (404) 855-0944 or through its Google Business Profile Contact:Georgia Fair Offer1580 Oakfield LnRoswell GA 30075(404) 855-0944

