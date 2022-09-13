There were 2,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,061 in the last 365 days.
Calling for the Immediate Cessation of Hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan
September 13, 2022, 02:37 GMT
The United States is deeply concerned about reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including reported strikes against settlements and civilian infrastructure inside Armenia. As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict. We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately.
